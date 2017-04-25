Jake Gardiner: “I’m feeling really comfortable… I’m one of the leaders on the team now”

Jake Gardiner met with the media on locker clean out day following the end of the 2016-17 season.

Gardiner: There are definitely a lot of good memories. A big part of that is just coming in from last year, which was one of the harder years of our Maple Leaf existence, probably. To do that and come back and make the playoffs is huge. It’s just really exciting for next year.

Does this locker cleanout feel a little bit different than last year or the year before? There is still the disappointment, but probably a different feel?

Gardiner: It’s a feeling that we know we have a good group in here. We’ve hopefully got success ahead of us in the future. It’s mostly positive.

Have you heard from Team USA about the Worlds? Would that interest you?

Advertisement



Gardiner: No, I haven’t heard. We’ll see if the even ask, but I’m not sure yet. I haven’t decided.

Do you find that the expectations are obviously going to be that much bigger after what transpired this season?

Gardiner: We expect to make the playoffs again. That’s not pressure or anything. I think everyone is going to be ready for it.

Is there anything that surprised you along the way? Was there a point during the year where you realized that you could be a good team here?

Gardiner: I think even in training camp you saw Mitchy, and Matts in the World Cup. You started to see things that we kind of haven’t seen in the past. Throughout the year, our team kind of came together and strung some games together. It was fun to be a part of.

This year you’ve gotten past the 400-game plateau. Do you think you’ve really established yourself as one of those guys who can be the go-to guy on the backend for this team?

Gardiner: Yeah, 400 games now… it’s a long time in the league, I guess. I’m feeling really comfortable. I’m one of the leaders on the team now. I keep saying our future is bright. Having a good playoff series… I think it’s exciting.

Where did you see Morgan grow throughout the course of the year?

Gardiner: He’s been steady for us all year long. Heck of a player, heck of a person. I think, even late in the series, I thought he was really, really good for us. Just his poise with the puck has really improved. His whole game has.

As a defenceman, what was your take on Auston Matthews’ season?

Gardiner: 40 goals is pretty impressive. Not a lot of people can say they’ve done that. Obviously, it started with the bang in Ottawa and finished strong as well. He’s going to be fun to watch.