Tyler Bozak: “We gained a lot more respect around the league this year”

Tyler Bozak met with the media on locker clean out day following the end of the 2016-17 season.

Did that experience kind of light a fire under you guys that you can go even further?

Bozak: Yeah, I think so. I think we believed in ourselves this year, but it just added more confidence to us. We obviously have a lot to improve on, but everyone is going to get older and mature more and improve as a player. I think we have a tonne of potential in here.

Leo downplayed it, but what role did the veterans on this team play helping the youngsters acclimate to the NHL?

Bozak: We just tried to help the best we can. They’re all such talented, gifted players. All very mature guys. He probably wasn’t really downplaying it. We didn’t have to do too much. They were great players and great people already when they got here. Every one of them fit in well and we all moulded together really well as a team.

Is there a specific memory you’re going to take away from this season?

Bozak: It was fun. We did a lot of things that a lot of people didn’t expect. Obviously, playing a real tough team in Washington and five overtime games, it could’ve gone either way. Probably just the playoffs. It was so fun. For me, personally, getting that overtime goal is something that I’ll remember and something that sticks out for me. That was a pretty cool moment. But that whole playoff series, with all of the overtime series and every game being a one-goal game, it was fun to be a part of.

Do you think the days of the Maple Leafs surprising teams are gone?

Bozak: I think so. I think we gained a lot more respect around the league this year. Teams kind of expect a lot tougher of a night than they have in the past when they come in here and play us or we’re there to play them. I think that’s a good start for us.

Is this club comfortable with expectations as a group moving forward?

Bozak: Yeah, I mean I’m sure they are going to be sky high next year, but we’re confident in here and we believe in our abilities. Hopefully, everyone has a good summer and we come in ready to rock.

Lou was talking before about how he needed his veterans to acclimate the rookies. What do you think of that group? You all had career highs in points, but it was more than that, right, in terms of how the team grew?

Bozak: We moulded really well together. It was a really close team, one of the closer teams I’ve ever been on. Everyone is a good friend and gets along really well. I think we had a great mix of different types of people that came together. We had a lot of great minds with a lot of senses of humour. Everyone just enjoyed it. When you have a lot of fun off the ice with your teammates, you kind of grow as group and you get that chemistry and it works over onto the ice. I think that helps.

It’s not quite like your past, but James talked about it was guys like you and him that there will be trade rumours about going into the summer. How do you approach that offseason?

Bozak: Same as I’ve approached every one since I’ve been here. I’m sure it will be the same things talked about and everything like that. I will just do what I’ve done and wok hard this summer and obviously hope to be back here. I’ve been through a lot here and to see where we’re going now is something I’d definitely like to be a part of it. I thought I had a good year and played well. The rest is out of my control. Hopefully I’ll be here at the start of next year and ready to go.