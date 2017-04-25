Nazem Kadri on Mike Babcock: “He’s made me a better player and a better person”

Nazem Kadri met with the media on locker clean out day following the end of the 2016-17 season.

Where did you see your line make strides?

Kadri: Just trying to be responsible as best as we could. Obviously, we had a lot of those tougher matchups. To agitate skilled players, it takes guys like Leo. Especially with a guy like Brownie on that right side and the speed he’s got and the skill he’s got… I think, collectively, we were able to generate some chemistry. Hopefully we can take that into next year.

There is still disappointment from losing a series, but compared to previous locker clean out days, does this one have a better feel, so to speak?

Kadri: For sure. I’ve been here for a long time, and this certainly feels a little different. For us, it is just a lot of positivity, but we understand we’re not satisfied and we’re not here to get complacent. We want to have a big summer ahead of us and get ready for next year.

You’ve had a couple of years under Mike Babcock. From the first time you talked to him until now, what part of your game do you think has grown the most under him?

Kadri: Just the defensive side, the responsibility side. I really feel like he’s made me a better player and a better person. Hats off to him. We get along well and we talk to each other. Communication is huge between players and coaches in order for you to be a successful team. You’ve got to be able to know what your players want and what your coaches want. He does a great job finding that line and everyone seems to get along. It’s a positive start.

What do most people not know about him?

Kadri: His organization and his preparation. You don’t see that from the outside looking in. He’s always prepared. He’s always organized. Those are definitely his two pet peeves. He always wants you to be organized and prepared and have an understanding of the game plan.

He continues to push you and knows you can get better as far as off-ice as you get ready for next season in order to become a better hockey player.

Kadri: I know I can get better as well. I understand that, with the players around me and the coaching staff, it’s definitely possible. The ceiling is as high as we want to make it. With the guidance, we’ve paving the way. It’s going to be special to see.

It was a transformative year for you on the ice. Is there one specific memory that sticks out about this year that you’ll take away?

Kadri: Probably the last month of the season. It was just incredible being in that run and just having to win games. Mentally and emotionally, I feel we handled that with a great deal of maturity beyond our years. I think that was the most exciting part for me, being able to see the playoff picture in sight. At the end of the year, a lot of people thought we wouldn’t even be close. It was just nice to be in that hunt and to play some meaningful games coming down the stretch.

You look at Leo and Morgan, their faces are all beaten up. What is your secret to keeping this all together?

Kadri: I don’t know how it has, to be honest. I’m just as shocked as you are. Around your body, you always get the bumps and bruises, but thankfully my face has been able to stay scot clean.