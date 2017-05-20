Jeremy Bracco opens his Memorial Cup campaign with a multi-point performance in a win over Saint John, Mitch Marner and Team Canada prepare for battle versus Russia, Kyle Dubas and Sheldon Keefe talk Leafs prospects, and more in the links.

Kyle Dubas on player development, Dermott, Gauthier, Johnsson & more (MLHS)

“We had a player last year with a similar injury. It’s a real test of character. Knowing [Gauthier], I think he’ll embrace it and pull through. It’s just really unfortunate with how well he was playing to lose him at that time. It’s a big setback for him heading into next season. But he’s a great person and I’m excited to see how he embraces it and responds.”

Sheldon Keefe on Leipsic, Timashov, Moore, Kaskisuo, Johnsson (MLHS)

“When you talk about the young players, it’s interesting that you end up losing sight of a player like Kasperi Kapanen, who is only 20 years old. Because of his pedigree and his ability, you forget the fact that he is still in the development stage here. He also improved quite a bit this year. Took on quite a bit of responsibility, learned to play on the penalty kill for the first time in his life. Those types of thing are important. This is what the American Hockey League is for – to be able to add dimensions to players’ games and Kapanen is a case where I think it was important that we do that.”

Is Josh Manson the missing piece in the Leafs’ top four? (MLHS)

Whoever ends up with Josh Manson on their blueline next year — whether it’s Anaheim, Las Vegas, Toronto, or another team — will be lucky to have him. He’s a truly capable defensive player and his combination of mobility, strength and smarts would entice any NHL team looking to improve its blue line.

Marlies’ veterans eye open jobs with expansion Golden Knights (Toronto Star)

“There’s 12 more forward jobs (in the NHL) for everybody. It will be interesting to see how things play out,” said winger Brendan Leipsic, a restricted free agent and a prime candidate to be exposed to the expansion draft. “I’d be lying if I said I don’t read some of the stuff. It’s going to be an interesting summer. A lot of stuff is going to happen, a lot of movement.

[Paywall] Leipsic waiting to see if NHL dream takes him to Vegas (The Athletic)

Brendan Leipsic prepared to leave Ricoh Coliseum for the last time this season, the Toronto Marlies forward acknowledged the major question facing him this summer, the elephant standing in the way of his off-season vacation. It is a Vegas-sized elephant. “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t read any of the stuff on Twitter,” the 23-year-old said on Friday morning. “It’s going to be an interesting summer.”

Lou Lamoriello lauds Dubas and Keefe for Marlies work (Toronto Sun)

“It’s not by design,” Lamoriello laughed. “You want to get the best players you possibly can. It doesn’t matter where they’re from. “Look at Kaskisuo (an undrafted free-agent signing in 2016), who came from the NCAA (University of Minnesota-Duluth). Years ago, you might not have seen that. Now the Europeans are coming to the NCAA, sometimes by way of the (junior amateur) United States Hockey League. It’s a world game and you saw that with the World Team in the last World Cup.”

Maple Leafs Frederik Gauthier underwent successful surgery (FanRag)

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Frederik Gauthier underwent successful lower-body surgery on Monday, according to a Friday afternoon report from Kristen Shilton of TSN Sports. As a result of the recent procedure, Gauthier will now encounter at least five months of recovery and rehabilitation.

With Game 4 win Penguins turn conference final into war of attrition (Sportsnet)

The Penguins have more stars and more pedigree, but they’re also more beat up. Chad Ruhwedel suffered a concussion on a hit from Ryan in the second period and could leave the Penguins short three defencemen for Game 5, pending Justin Schultz’s status. Pittsburgh is also without wingers Patric Hornqvist and Bryan Rust. “If we were losing guys, there’s no way we could compete against those guys,” said Senators coach Guy Boucher.

Canada, Russia renew hockey rivalry in worlds semifinal (Toronto Star)

The hockey powerhouses will meet again in Saturday’s semifinal at the Lanxess Arena with Russia looking to eliminate any chance of its longtime foe winning gold for a third consecutive year. Russia has looked very strong at the tournament, even though star forwards Alex Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin are not with the team. Artemi Panarin has 14 points in seven games and Russia leads all teams with 38 goals scored and just nine against. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has recorded three of Russia’s four shutouts.

Bracco leads Spitfires past Sea Dogs in Memorial Cup opener (TSN)

“Jeremy really has been a great kid and we’ve tried to strengthen areas, shoot the puck more, he’s arguably got one of the best shots on our team,” said Thompson. “He bought in and did a great job since we were able to acquire him.”