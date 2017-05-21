Mitch Marner and William Nylander will face off today in a battle of the Toronto Maple Leaf super-rookies.

At different times, both Toronto Maple Leafs players have shared the spotlight in the 2017 IIHF World Championships, receiving gushing praise from analysts, coaches and teammates alike. Anyone that watched the Leafs closely this year will not be surprised to hear any of it, but it’s a chance for fans of other fan bases to see both players up-close for extended periods of time.

“Backstrom and Nylander have been really huge for us,” said Viktor Rask. “They have been scoring big goals for us since being put together. Today was no different. It is great to watch them play out there, especially Backstrom when he is on the power play.”

Nylander is putting on a performance for the ages at the World Championships. He’s tied with Nikita Kucherov for first in tournament goals with seven and is tied for third with Nathan MacKinnon in tournament scoring with 14 points. In only nine games, the goals and assists he’s racking up look like a season’s worth of highlights and the addition of Nicklas Backstrom to his line has further boosted his output by creating a fantastic lefty-righty duo. That will sound familiar to Maple Leaf fans who watched Auston Matthews and Nylander perfect passing play after passing play this past season, with the difference being that the roles are reversed — Backstrom is the playmaker while Nylander is collecting the final touch on most passing plays as the shooter.

Only one Swedish player (Henrik Zetterberg 2012) has more points at a single #IIHFWorlds than #Leafs William Nylander in the last 39 years. — Alex Nunn (@aj_ranger) May 20, 2017

Marner is in a similar boat to Nylander; he’s been a revelation on a stacked Team Canada, producing highlight reel moment after highlight reel moment on a line with Travis Konecny and Brayden Point.

The three young, undersized forwards make up the fourth line but one designed as more of a sheltered scoring line and an ace up the sleeve for head coach, Jon Cooper, to deploy for a fast-paced offensive zone shift with quick passing and multiple handoffs. The trio has found chemistry together using a tried-and-tested model for line construction: Konecny is a fast and fearless forechecker/puck retriever with a great shot, Point is a skilled playmaking center, and Marner acts as a winger / center hybrid — whatever the situation requires.

Marner is also playing on the right half-wall on the first powerplay unit as the puck distributor.

“We’ve grown pretty close since the tournament started,” Nathan MacKinnon said. “I didn’t know what to expect. He kind of looks like a little nerdy kid, but he’s not at all. He’s got a lot of swg and confidence. He’s unbelievable. He’s going to be one of the best passers in the game for a long time. I didn’t know how good he was until playing with him here. He’s going to be a great, great playmaker for a long time. It’s a treat. I wish I could take him to Denver with me. I think carry-on would work.”

Mitch Marner: good at hockey

1-0 Canada. pic.twitter.com/FSAqthp4nT — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) May 16, 2017

Both Leafs youngsters would be in the running for tournament MVP with big performances today. Either way, it’s been an incredible year of development already with the Leafs making the playoffs ahead of schedule, and this Final will serve as more invaluable big-game experience for both players.

“I think it’s fantastic for him and Nylander to be over here. They’re earning confidence. When you get on a stage that is different than you’re used to and then you show how good you are — I thought Willy was dominant the other night against the Germans — it makes you feel good. You’re sitting in the locker room and you’re with different leaders and they’re saying things you haven’t heard and you’re learning from them. You’re learning from the things you don’t like and you’re learning from the things you do like. To me, that confidence they’re earning is just going to benefit our team.”



– Mike Babcock

Team Sweden Lineup

Forwards

Elias Lindholm – Victor Rask – Gabriel Landeskog (A)

Oscar Lindberg- Nicklas Backstrom – William Nylander

Dennis Everberg – Joakim Nordstrom- William Karlsson

Marcus Kruger – Joel Lundqvist (C) – Joel Ek Eriksson

Extra: Carl Soderberg

Defence

Victor Hedman (A) – Anton Stralman

Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Jonas Brodin

Alexander Edler – John Kingberg

Extra: Philip Holm

Starting Goaltender: Henrik Lundqvist

Team Canada Lineup

Forwards

Jeff Skinner – Nate MacKinnon – Mark Scheifele

Ryan O’Reilly (A) – Claude Giroux (C) – Wayne Simmons

Matt Duchene (A) – Sean Couturier – Alex Killorn

Travis Konecny – Brayden Point – Mitch Marner

Extra: Brayden Schenn

Defence

Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Colton Parayko

Calvin de Hann – Jason Demers

Josh Morrissey – Mike Matheson

Extra: Chris Lee

Starting Goaltender: Calvin Pickard