A roundup of the chatter ahead of the opening of free agency on Saturday.

Leafs Links

LeBrun: Leafs haven’t shown any signs of interest in re-signing Boyle (TSN1050)

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun joined Leafs Lunch to discuss frustration growing from Matt Duchene’s camp as the Avs continue to look for a deal, plus the latest on Connor McDavid’s contract negotiations and what will factor in to his salary.

All I can tell you is that, as of last night, there had not been really any signs of interest from the Toronto Maple Leafs towards the Brian Boyle camp, which I have to say is a mild surprise to me with how well he fit in. Lots of teams have called. Brian Boyle is going to be signed on Saturday — that is not going to be an issue — by someone. Lou Lamoriello works in his own ways, so maybe he comes back on Friday night and surprises him. As of this point, my understanding is the Leafs haven’t shown much interest in wanting to bring him back. We’ll see how that plays out.

Dreger: Weal could make sense for Leafs on short term deal (TSN1050)

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger joined Leafs Lunch for his final appearance of the season to discuss the Leafs interest in Jordan Weal, and if there are any hard feelings between the Senators and Dion Phaneuf.

There is interest there. This is a curious time. Frankly, teams and player agents are probably weary of it at this stage. It’s a bit of a game. Toronto doesn’t march players in or meet with players just for the sake of doing that. He fits into the age dynamic where they would a player. He’s 25. As a UFA, that’s somewhat rare. He’s a versatile player based on my understanding. He plays center, he can play either wing. That would be attractive to a lot of teams. I suppose the one reservation is, have you seen enough of Jordan Weal at the NHL level to be certain that he’s a player that is absolutely going to make you better? In saying that, what I know is he’s not looking for long term. He’s looking for a two-year deal around $1 million and change or $1.5 million on the upside. That would be attractive to a lot of teams as well. In the last 20 games of the regular season, when he was given an opportunity in Philadelphia, I believe he scored eight times. Coaches, general managers are always looking for that player they think they can get for cheap on a short-term and might be a better player than what he has been given the opportunity to be.

Renaud Lavoie: Leafs unlikely to make a major trade before July 1 (Fan 590)

The TVA Sports’ hockey reporter discusses the future for Carey Price in Montreal, the money Connor McDavid is looking for & how it will affect the Oilers’ cap situation, which free agent he’s especially focused on, what the Leafs may do once signing season opens, and the one-year anniversary of the PK Subban-Shea Weber trade.

I like the way the manage their team. They’re looking at the big picture, which is the best way to deal with a young team like that. You cannot jumpstart your team. You have to understand what is in front of you. You can’t jeopardize your future because you want to make a big deal right now that is maybe going to be costly a year or two from now. They’re not out there trying to hit a homerun. It’s obvious they’re going to try to get another defenceman. That’s what they need. Everyone wants more depth defensively, but the real priority right now to get a good defenceman, a kind of stay-at-home defenceman, but let’s see what happens. The next 48 hours are interesting, but do I believe we’re going to see a major deal involving Toronto? Not at all.

LeBrun: If I were Nylander I would go short and bet on myself (TSN1050)

TSN Hockey insider Pierre LeBrun joined Scott MacArthur about what terms Auston Matthews and William Nylander on their next contracts could be. Pierre talked about Joe Thornton and who might have some interest in his services.

On the impact of the upcoming McDavid contract on the Matthews’ negotiation next year:

It would be ignorant to be say it doesn’t at all. It’s not just Auston Matthews; take any young franchise player that is up for a deal in the next year or two, and there is no question [it impacts it]. I’ve been talking to agents about this over the past 24 hours. As I tweeted, the Jack Eichel negotiations have begun. What do you think they’re talking about between Peter Fish and the agent for Jack Eichel? At the end of the day, every major contract has an impact. How could the biggest contract in league history not have an impact? It’s interesting — Auston Matthews is represented by CAA, who over the years have done both Malkin and Crosby’s deals and they’ve done Toews and Kane. Those are interesting situations to look at. In all four cases, CAA actually came out of their entry-level deals and actually did five-year deals as opposed to eight-year deals. Now, just because they did it for those people doesn’t mean they’d do it for Auston Matthews. I’m just saying don’t automatically assume it would be an eight-year deal for Auston Matthews just because it would make sense for the Toronto Maple Leafs to do that. It takes two to tango, is what I’m saying. If I had to bet, I’d say yes. I’m just pointing out some examples where these same agents, led by Pat Brisson and JP Barry, have negotiated over the years with some pretty important players in similar situations.

On Nylander’s second contract:

If I were him, I’d go short and bet on myself. If you’re confident in your abilities and you’re confident you’re going to reach the next level, then short term means that the next contract is even better. There is no question that if the Toronto Maple Leafs can get him signed long term, they will. Just look at what they did with Zaitsev. As much as people had some sticker shock with Zaitsev, at the end of the day, if he even just remains as good as he is now, half-way through that deal he’ll be underpaid compared to most top-four right-handed defencemen at $4.5 million. Term is a pretty good gamble for the team as long as you don’t think the player in question is going to regress. In terms of Nylander, I’d stay short on my next deal. But that’s just me.

On the interest in Thornton and Marleau:

The list keeps growing on the teams that are calling out to Joe Thornton. I think it’s been a really intriguing process for a guy that has never been a UFA. I think, all things being equal, Joe Thornton would rather stay in San Jose and there is a very good chance of that happening. A lot of it depends on what happens with Patrick Marleau. It’s really important to Joe Thornton that Patrick Marleau re-signs in San Jose. I think if Marleau re-signs in San Jose, I think there is a domino effect and Thornton re-signs as well. But, if he doesn’t, I think it’s an interesting situation. He might still stay in San Jose, but he might give some of the offers that he’s looking at a lot more thought. As I said in my tweet, it might be easier to name the teams that haven’t phoned than the teams who have. I think they’re up to 16-17 teams who have reached out this week. Why wouldn’t you, if you’re a team sitting idly by this week? Why not phone Joe Thornton just for the heck of it? The level of interest obviously has different degrees from team to team. Some teams are just curious; others teams are more serious. Yes, the Toronto Maple Leafs were one of the teams that reached out to the Thornton camp. We’ll see. We know that LA has, that Rob Blake has a close connection to Joe Thornton. Again, really, any teams that thinks it can win has reached out, or most have, anyway. That makes sense. The chance to get this guy on a short-term deal — still one of the best playmakers in the world — you’d be crazy not to at least phone John Thornton, the agent for Joe Thornton, and see what the heck is going on. Like I said, maybe I’m being naive, but my read on it is that if they can figure out the Marleau situation, Joe Thornton would rather stay.

NHL Free Agency Buzz: Rumblings from around the league (Sportsnet)

Other teams think Marleau is much more likely to leave than Thornton, but, as one GM said, “(Thornton) is fiercely proud and you cannot underestimate that.” If he moves, that sets off a seismic shift. Whatever he and Marleau decide to do, it impacts the likes of Justin Williams, Chris Kunitz, Thomas Vanek and Radim Vrbata on the wing. A lot of teams are contacting them. Same goes for Martin Hanzal and Brian Boyle down the middle. Not the same offence as Thornton, but big bodies who give you good depth at the most important position (aside from goal).

McKenzie: Lots of goalie options if Canucks need to replace Miller (TSN1040)

Bob McKenzie says Chicago and Pittsburgh have shown teams can win multiple Cups in a cap era, but also admits it has taken a lot of juggling for those teams, and that means up-and-coming teams like Edmonton and Toronto

All things being equal, he doesn’t want to leave San Jose. That’s where he wants to play this year. Now, there are factors that might alter that, and that’s why he’s doing some shopping, and why teams are talking to him. Where is Patrick Marleau going to play? That’s important to Joe Thornton. If Marleau re-signs in San Jose, then I think you’ll see Joe Thornton quickly follow suit. If Marleau goes somewhere else, then Thornton has something to think about. As well, he might be getting multi-year offers from other teams and might only be getting a single-year offer from the San Jose Sharks. It’s just a balancing act of figuring out where Patty is playing, what is on the table for this team or that team. I know there is a lot of talk about LA and that’s where he is looking at if he doesn’t go to San Jose. I know there was talk about Toronto and Montreal and other places, with contact or overtures being made. I would only say this: I don’t think Joe Thornton wants any part of what goes on in Toronto or Montreal, a Canadian market and all of that spotlight and focal point and everything that goes with it. Really, all thinks being equal, wants to be back in San Jose, but he he owes it to himself to see where Patrick Marleau is going to sign and what the offers are on the terms and the dollars versus what he is going to get in San Jose on a one-year deal. It seems like that’s what San Jose really wants to do: a one-year deal.

Adam Brooks signed to entry-level contract by the Toronto Maple Leafs (MLHS)

The Leafs didn’t add any centermen among their seven picks in the 2017 draft and lack depth at the position in the AHL, making Brooks one of few promising pivot prospects in the team’s system currently (the team may also look to sign Dominic Toninato — who will need a contract by August 15 or he’ll become a UFA — for this reason). Brooks is likely headed to the Toronto Marlies to start 2017-18 and should play a key offensive role for the club right away.

Remembering Dave Semenko, a feared fighter and a witty gentleman (Sportsnet)

Pre-internet, Edmonton Sun scribe Dick Chubey would quote Semenko in a game story, and in an effective bit of literary allusion add, “said Semenko, lathered for a shave.” It was like he was perpetually walking around the Oilers’ bathhouse in search of a razor. But the truth was, when the stubble came on so too did the paralyzing game face. “I didn’t like the thought of fighting, but once it was going, I was fine with it,” he said during a lengthy interview for my book, The Battle of Alberta. “My teammates were used to me, ya know, winning fights. If someone takes me down, it can deflate the bench.”