In this week’s MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne, Anthony Petrielli, and Alex Drain tee up the NHL trade deadline with a focus on the Maple Leafs’ needs and possible targets before March 8 at 3 p.m.
Episode Overview
- Takeaways from the Maple Leafs‘ seven-game winning streak that ended on Tuesday night with the loss to Vegas (1:00)
- Has the recent winning stretch fundamentally changed how Brad Treliving and the Leafs should approach the trade deadline? (5:50)
- The level of interest in Chris Tanev at the reported first-round pick asking price and the possible paths to getting a trade done (11:45)
- The possibility of kicking tires on Seattle’s Adam Larsson (24:20)
- Is there any appeal to Ilya Lyubushkin as a cheaper RHD option? (29:00)
- Does Sean Walker make any sense for the Maple Leafs? (35:50)
- Anthony’s case for Alex Carrier as a cheaper option & fit in Toronto (38:10)
- Lesser-discussed options at right defense (41:15)
- Is there a contrarian case to be made for the Leafs going after one of the top forwards on the trade market? (45:00)
- Does Anaheim’s Frank Vatrano make any sense for the Leafs? (49:45)
- Could/should the Leafs fetch a draft pick for Martin Jones? (53:30)
- An option for a cheap depth/PK forward addition: Justin Danforth (1:02:15)
- Alex, Anthony, and Nick provide their final predictions and preferences for the Leafs’ trade deadline moves (1:05:15)