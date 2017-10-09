Mike Babcock met with the media after his team went to 3-0-0 on the season with yet another entertaining victory.

On the game:

They were better than us early, obviously. Better sticks, better defensively, worked harder and were quicker than us. We were too slow early, but I thought we really got engaged. We’ve got a pretty deep group so we were able to come at them pretty good. I thought their goaltender played good and our guy was able to make some good saves. There were too many penalties in the game, obviously. You need good specialty teams. I didn’t think our power play, in particular, was very good. But, in the end, obviously, that was huge.

On the significance of coming back against a good team:

I just think that it was a good game for us. I think the feeling in our room before hand… before, a team like that was coming, and you’re hoping. Now you think you’ve got a chance. So that’s just a different feeling.

On the team’s forecheck as the game wore on:

I just thought we pushed hard. I think that’s important. We stayed with it pretty good and didn’t panic. We just stayed the course; even after the power play goal there – the banker off the backboard – I thought we still stayed determined. That was a big goal right away from Brown. That was a big goal for us right there. It kind of got our energy back.

On the performance of the Matthews line: