Puck drop: 10:00 p.m. EST | Arena: Honda Center | TV: Sportsnet One | Radio: Fan 590

Game Day Quotes

Mike Babcock on the need for the forwards to support the defence:

The other thing is we can’t turn the puck over. The neutral zone can’t be an obstacle for us. We have to get on the forecheck and spend some time in their zone. We didn’t do enough of that the other night. It’s a long night for your D and it’s not a fun night for your forwards, either. You want to have the puck and play in the o-zone. That’s the fun zone. In order to do that, you have to get through the neutral zone.

Babcock on Frederik Andersen’s performance against San Jose:

I thought he played good. To me, that’s key for him. Any time you get feeling good about yourself, that’s the number-one priority in any position. It’s hard to believe that an NHL player wouldn’t have confidence because you think they’re that good, but it’s true. It’s fleeting. When you’ve got it going, you feel good about yourself and you’ve got jump and you’re loose. When you don’t have it going, you spend all of your time wearing yourself out thinking about it and trying to get it going. The secret is, if you work hard all the time when you got it going, you keep it going.

Babcock on the Ducks players saying the mental part of his game serves him well in Toronto:

I haven’t seen it in Octobers, but I’ve seen it after that each year. We’re through October, right? Freddie trained as hard as he ever has in his life. He did everything this summer. He’s fitter than he’s ever been. Usually, that transfers into a better start. It didn’t numbers-wise; it did for him wins-wise. In reality, we need Freddie to be what he’s capable of being. You need your goalie to be top notch and we have a top-notch goalie and person in Freddie. We expect him to be good.

Babcock on the Ducks’ banged-up lineup:

They’re still a good team. I saw them play real well the other night. I think they’ve built a good program here. They’ve got big, heavy guys. They’ve got an unbelievably mobile D. They’ve got good goaltending. They’ve got good players and depth in their lineup, so when they’re missing people, they still have good players. Any time you’re missing Getzlaf, it’s a huge factor for your team. You can’t be as good without a player like that. In saying that, we’re not worried about that too much. We’ve got to get our own game going and play right.

Andersen on facing his former team:

They have a lot of new guys in the lineup. They’ve [battled] the injury bug a little bit. But you don’t want to overthink things. I obviously know some of the tendencies and some of the guys that like to go to the net. You use your experiences to your advantage, but it’s going to be a tough game no matter what.

Andersen on building off of Monday’s performance in San Jose:

You definitely want to try to get the ball rolling. That’s what we’ll look to do tonight. I think San Jose did a good job of not letting us get to the net. We want to do that a little bit today. It’s going to be a similar type of game. We want to start bouncing back.

Zach Hyman on William Nylander’s “underrated” strength on the puck:

He’s a great player. He’s really elusive and really shifty and good laterally. You add that in with his strength… I think that’s a little underrated, that he’s really strong. It’s hard to knock him off the puck. I just think people think he’s a skill guy and skill guys aren’t strong. Him and Auston are both strong with strong legs and are able to not get muscled off the puck because they’re using their strength as well as their skill. I think that goes unnoticed sometimes.

Matchup Stats

TOR ANA Record 7-5-0 6-4-1 GF/g 3.92 (2nd) 3.09 (14th) GA/g 3.58 (26th) 3.0 (17th) PP% 26.2% (6th) 12.1% (30th) PK% 82.5% (12th) 84.3% (7th) Shots/g 32.5 (12th) 30.1 (25th) Shots Against/g 33.4 (22nd) 34.7 (30th) 5v5 CF% 51.34% (9th) 47.02% (28th) 5v5 SV% .903 (27th) .919 (19th) 5v5 SH% 11.1% (1st) 9.2% (10th)

Toronto Maple Leafs Leafs Projected Lineup

Forwards

Hyman – Matthews – Nylander

Komarov – Kadri – Leivo

JVR – Marleau – Brown

Martin – Bozak – Marner

Defencemen

Rielly – Hainsey

Gardiner – Carrick

Borgman – Zaitsev

Goaltenders

Andersen

McElhinney

Scratched: Moore

Anaheim Ducks Projected Lineup

Forwards

Cogliano – Rakell – Silfverberg

Kase – Vermette – Perry

Wagner – Grant – Ritchie

Rasmussen – Kossila – Shaw

Defencemen

Lindholm – Manson

Beauchemin – Montour

Megna – Vatanen

Goaltenders

Gibson

Miller

Injured: Kesler, Getzlaf, Fowler, Eaves, Bieksa