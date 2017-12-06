Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. EST | Arena: Air Canada Centre | TV: SN Ontario | Radio: SN 590

Game Day Quotes

Mike Babcock on the importance of a good start:

The team that starts first usually wins. We saw that in Vancouver. That’s important for us. We’ve had time to recover, though, so there should be no issue. We’ve had good practices and we should be ready to play tonight. They’re a hungry team. We’re a hungry team. Should be fun.

Babcock on Matthew Tkachuk:

Tkachuck’s greatest asset is his ability at the net and his playmaking. He’s a huge talent, heavy body, makes great plays and is a determined guy.

Babcock on Andreas Borgman’s growing offensive game:

Yeah, I mean, I don’t worry about that as much at the start, but he’s got to learn how to play defence. He has those skills He’s got great evasive skills and unbelievable edges. Big body, so he can take a hit and still make a play. When he gets in the most trouble is when he has too much time and gets thinking out there. If he just plays fast, it’s fine. His game’s going to evolve over time. It takes a long time in the national league. It’s way harder as a defenecman. I think he’s doing a real nice job for us.

Frederik Andersen on if he’s seen an increase in intentional bank shots off the back boards in recent seasons:

Well, I think it’s always been in the game, but nowadays you block so many shots and guys are intruding lanes so defencemen have to find a way to get the puck off. They can’t just hold onto it, obviously, because they might turn it over. If they can get it towards the net — either off a shot pass or behind the net — that’s the motive for defencemen. Make sure they don’t turn it over at the blueline.

Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan on their last game against the Leafs:

I thought, watching them through the whole western road trip, that they did a really good job. In Edmonton, they were above all night, they were patient more than they were pressing their game. They counter attacked really well. Even in our game, especially when they got the lead, with how well they played defensively, we really couldn’t get inside on them. We’ve got to get into the trenches against them. They’re playing well defensively. I think the lead’s going to be important, too, either way.

Matchup Stats

TOR CGY Record 17-10-1 14-12-1 GF/g 3.50 (3rd) 2.88 (19th) GA/g 2.96 (16th) 3.25 (24th) PP% 23.2% (5th)

20.4% (14th) PK% 82.0% (10th) 75.2% (28th) Shots/g 31.1 (19th) 32.6 (9th) Shots Against/g 33.5 (27th) 32.4 (22nd) 5v5 CF% 50.32% (14th) 52.53% (7th) 5v5 SV% .923 (15th) .921 (17th) 5v5 SH% 10.0% (2nd) 7.0% (25th)

Toronto Maple Leafs Leafs Projected Lineup

Forwards

Hyman – Matthews – Brown

Marleau – Kadri – Komarov

Van Riemsdyk – Bozak – Marner

Martin – Moore – Nylander

Defencemen

Rielly – Hainsey

Gardiner – Zaitsev

Borgman – Polak

Goaltenders

Andersen

McElhinney

Scratched: Carrick, Soshnikov, Leivo

Calgary Flames Projected Lineup

Forwards

Gaudreau – Monahan – Ferland

Tkachuk – Backlund– Frolik

Bennett – Jankowski– Hathaway

Brouwer – Stajan – Lazar

Defencemen

Giordano– Hamilton

Brodie – Hamonic

Kulak – Stone

Goaltenders

Smith

Rittich

Injured: Versteeg, Jagr