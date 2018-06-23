With the 76th overall draft selection in the 2018 NHL Draft, the Toronto Maple Leafs have selected centerman Semyon Der-Arguchintsev from the Peterborough Petes.

The Russian right-handed center/winger has been playing in the Canadian junior hockey system since bantam (Canadian International Hockey Academy) and was drafted by the Petes 27th overall in the priority draft. The 5’10, 159 pound forward tallied 51 points in 68 games for Peterborough in his second OHL season, with six of those points tallied in one game against Oshawa in March:

Der-Arguchintsev is the youngest member of the draft class as a September 15, 2000 birthdate, meaning the Leafs are betting there is a lot of growth to come here in his game and physical maturity.

After the draft, the 17-year-old mentioned that Mitch Marner is a player he enjoys watching and models his game after.

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev Scouting Report

Courtesy of the 2018 NHL Draft Blackbook

Der-Arguchintsev is an undersized, playmaking centre with good hockey sense. Semyon is at his best in possession where he is able utilize his puck handling abilities in combination with his above average vision and passing skills. He shows the ability to become somewhat elusive in possession, using his quick feet to create separation from a check and dart in and out of traffic, showing good change of pace and direction abilities. While Der-Arguchintsev does possess a quick first step, his skating does have room to improve. Semyon possesses a fluid, but short stride limiting the power behind his acceleration and ultimately his top speed. Continuing to improve his lower body strength should allow him skating to improve. He’s limited because of his size at times. Der-Arguchintsev often utilizes his smarts and anticipation abilities to become effective while avoiding contact. He competes hard in the dirty areas and uses a quick stick to pull pucks out of traffic or strip opponents of possession. However, he can be simply pushed from possession or out worked in the dirty areas, adding strength is much needed. Semyon’s quick hands, intelligence and playmaking traits are often elevated with added time and space, he looks his best on the man-advantage. He shows confidence and creativity in his game, elevating his skating and strength will be necessary for him to find any impact at the next level.

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev on his game

I am a good playmaking centerman with a good hockey IQ. I wouldn’t say I’m really fast, but I’m trying to get better at skating. I’m not the biggest guy, but I’m pretty good at puck protecting. I have to get better at conditioning and get stronger. Maybe I will get a little bit taller, as well, which will help me. I need to improve my shot as well.

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev Statistics

Date of Birth: Sep 15, 2000

Age: 17

Place of Birth: Moskva, RUS

Position: C

Height: 5'10" / 179 cm

Weight: 159 lbs / 72 kg

Shoots: R





S Team League GP G A TP PIM +/- POST GP G A TP PIM +/- 2014-15 CIHA Voyageurs Bantam AAA OEBHL 30 13 23 36 6 | CIHA Voyageurs Minor Midget AAA OEMMHL 1 0 1 1 0 | 2015-16 CIHA White Midget AAA HEOMAAA 46 21 49 70 18 | Playoffs QC 4 1 3 4 0 Krylia Sovetov Moskva U16 Russia U16 1 0 0 0 0 | 2016-17 Peterborough Petes OHL 63 8 21 29 2 -12 | Playoffs 12 3 5 8 2 2 2017-18 Peterborough Petes OHL 68 12 39 51 18 -19 |

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev Video