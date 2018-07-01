After inking John Tavares and Josh Jooris earlier in the day, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced the signings of forward Adam Cracknell and defenseman Jordan Subban as a busy FA Day continues for the organization.

Cracknell has been signed to a one-year, one-way deal worth $650,000, while Subban has been signed to a one-year, two-way contract worth $650,000 at the NHL level.

Adam Cracknell split the the 2017-18 season between Hartford and Laval in the American Hockey League, and also appeared in four games for the New York Rangers as well as one appearance for the Dallas Stars. Over 208 career NHL games, the 32-year-old has tallied 43 points in 208 games.

A big-bodied right-handed winger, Cracknell plays a hard-working straight-line game, can bang bodies on the forecheck, will go to the net, and has a bit of skill with the puck (he was just shy of a point per game in the AHL last season). The Saskatchewan native will be competing for a spot on the right side of the Leafs‘ fourth line but more safely projects as a veteran presence on the Calder Cup champion Toronto Marlies, who recently lost captain Ben Smith to the DEL.

Jordan Subban, a 5’9, 178-pound-right handed defenseman, is an interesting flyer for the Leafs to take as they bring the Toronto native into their development system. Undersized and weak defensively but smooth skating and skilled with the puck (in addition to his big point shot), Subban could offer some upside still if he can be reinvigorated by a fresh start close to home and take advantage of the resources available to him on the Marlies (the coaching, sports science, and strength and development staffs).

The 23-year-old took a step back in 2017-18 after a reasonably promising first couple of seasons in the AHL with the Utica Comets in the Vancouver organization. He tallied 11 goals and 36 points in 67 games as a rookie in 2015-16 and notched 16 goals and 36 points in 65 games in 2016-17. This season, which he split between Utica and Ontario after a trade to Los Angeles in December, Subban tallied 13 points in 49 games while struggling with injuries throughout the year.

The organization also announced the re-signing of RFA defenseman Martin Marincin to a one-year, one-way contract worth $800,000. After a good season and playoff campaign playing important minutes with the Marlies, Marincin will compete for a spot in camp on the Leafs blue line this Fall. Should he return to the Marlies again in 2018-19, his contract falls below the threshold that would make it a factor for the big club cap wise.

Jordan Subban Scouting Report

via McKeen’s Hockey 2017 Yearbook

Smaller and less heralded than his brothers Pernell Karl and Malcolm, Jordan Subban is an exciting player who has power play specialist potential, but is vulnerable in the back through lack of strength or reach, or for lack of effort. He has a very nice wrist shot and is strong with the puck, but his opportunity will be largely a function of whether his coach believes he can fulfill a specific role.

via McKeen’s 2013 Draft guide

Dynamic, pint-sized rearguard .. light and lively on a wide, powerful skating base featuring all-axis mobility and terrific quickness in all directions .. skilled puckhandler – stays relaxed in possession .. puckmoving has matured substantially as he builds the confidence to beat the initial forecheck and spearhead the rush .. developing a knack for catapulting up the middle like a torpedo – encouraged by the larger Olympic-sized surface in Belleville .. efficient operating the power- play point – makes poised decisions and packs a hard shot that stays low for tips and deflections .. does everything in a responsible manner .. reads the game well and remains aware of surroundings and options – rarely throwing the puck away aimlessly .. works diligently to sustain proper positions – and is mindful about pinching too far and getting trapped .. not a physical presence .. bypasses opportunities to inject a heavier edge .. routinely loses his man along the boards and in down-low situations due to his lack of size and aggression .. closes gaps on puckcarriers, but tends to stop short and allows too much space to operate .. labours containing bigger players who impose their will by charging the net .. gained invaluable playoff experience reaching the conference finals .. arguably processes the game better than P.K. at the same age, but is not as thick and rather small by NHL standards .. nevertheless, there’s still more here than meets the eye.