The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed depth center/winger Josh Jooris to a one-year contract worth $650,000.

The undrafted Jooris, a Burlington, Ontario native, has accumulated 55 points in 213 NHL games (spent with Calgary, New York, Arizona, Carolina and Pittsburgh) while playing in a depth energy/checking role throughout his career.

Jooris split his 2017-18 season between Carolina and Pittsburgh with a few short stints in the AHL for Charlotte and Wilkes-Barre, playing 9:46 per night on average at the NHL level, including around a minute per game on the penalty kill.

Jooris was a deadline acquisition by the Penguins and featured in some games for Pittsburgh down the stretch but did not dress in the playoffs.

The 27-year-old right shot has played a fair bit of center at the NHL level but has averaged just 47.2% on the faceoff dot over the past three seasons, which will need to improve if Mike Babcock is going to use him consistently in the 4C role. He will be in the mix for the fourth line center spot in competition with SHL signing Par Lindholm in behind Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Nazem Kadri on the depth chart but could also provide a gritty energy presence on the wing.

With a $600,00 salary, Jooris could be sent down to the AHL without any salary camp ramifications should he pass through waivers.

