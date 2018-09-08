While a less anticipated event than in previous seasons, the annual tradition of the rookie tournament, the unofficial kickoff of the new Leafs season, continues this weekend in Laval, Quebec.
Opponent: Ottawa Senators Rookies
Puck drop: 3 p.m. EST
Live Stream: RDS
Final: Senators 6 vs. Leafs 5 (OT)
TOR goal scorers: Der-Arguchintsev, Plouffe, Piccinich, Grundstrom, Brooks
Despite taking the lead on an Adam Brooks go-ahead goal with 28 seconds left in the game on the power play, the Leafs rookies gave one up late and lost 30 seconds into overtime moments after nearly converting at the other end through Timothy Liljegren, who struck the crossbar on a deflection in front.
Standout performers in a high-scoring, back-and-forth tilt — one that didn’t flatter the goaltenders, including a forgettable outing for Leafs goaltender Ian Scott, who let in a weak late tying goal — included 2018 pick Semyon Der-Arguchintsev. The shifty, undersized center wasn’t shy out there for a still-17-year-old; he was competitive, scored the opening goal, drew a penalty, flashed good puck skills and high-end vision distributing the puck, and was effective on the power play.
Rasmus Sandin and Sean Durzi — the latter set up the opening goal on a tic-tac-toe play — were both steady on the blue line and moved the puck well.
Jeremy Bracco’s multi-point performance included a beautifully-threaded pass to Carl Grundstrom at the backdoor for the 4-4 goal off the rush, while an industrious effort from Adam Brooks saw him cap it off with what appeared to be the game-winner when he cleaned up the leftovers in front on a late power play.
The rest of the Leafs rookie roster will be in action tomorrow at 3 p.m. EST against the Montreal Canadiens.
Toronto Maple Leafs Rookie Lineup vs. Senators
Forwards
Marchment – Der-Arguchintsev – Piccinich
Grundstrom – Brooks – Bracco
Ferguson – Stotts – Pooley
Plouffe – McGregor – Bradley
Defensemen
Nielsen – Liljegren
Sandin – Durzi
Gordeev – Hollowell
Goaltenders
Scott
Bouthillier
Coaching Staff: Marlies head coach Sheldon Keefe, assistant coach Rob Davison, assistant coach A.J. MacLean, & goaltending coach Jon Elkin, Newfoundland Growlers head coach Ryane Clowe
Toronto Maple Leafs Rookie Roster Breakdown
|Player
|Position
|Acquired
|2018-19 Club(s)
|Rasmus Sandin
|LD
|2018 Draft, 1st round
|Rogle BK (SWE)/SSM (OHL)/Marlies (AHL)
|Sean Durzi
|RD
|2018 Draft, 2nd round
|Owen Sound (OHL)/Marlies (AHL)
|Semyon Der-Arguchintsev
|C
|2018 Draft, 3rd round
|Peterborough (OHL)
|Riley Stotts
|C
|2018 Draft, 3rd round
|Calgary (WHL)
|Mac Hollowell
|RD
|2018 Draft, 4th round
|SSM (OHL)/ Marlies (AHL)
|Filip Kral
|LD
|2018 Draft, 5th round
|Spokane (WHL)
|Zachary Bouthillier
|G
|2018 Draft, 7th round
|Chicoutimi (QMJHL)
|--
|--
|--
|Timothy Liljegren
|RD
|2017 Draft, 1st round
|Marlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL)
|Ian Scott
|G
|2017 Draft, 4th round
|Prince Albert (WHL)
|Fedor Gordeev
|RD
|2017 Draft, 5th round
|Flint (OHL)
|Ryan McGregor
|C
|2017 Draft, 6th round
|Sarnia (OHL)
|--
|--
|--
|Carl Grundstorm
|LW
|2016 Draft, 2nd round
|Marlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL)
|Adam Brooks
|C
|2016 Draft, 4th round
|Marlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL)
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Jeremy Bracco
|RW
|2015 Draft, 2nd round
|Marlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL)
|Andrew Nielsen
|LD
|2015 Draft, 3rd round
|Marlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL)
|Jesper Lindgren
|RD
|2015 Draft, 4th round
|HPK (SM-Liiga)
|--
|--
|--
|--
|JJ Piccinich
|RW
|2014 Draft, 4th round
|Marlies (AHL) / ECHL
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Mason Marchment
|LW
|NHL Signing
|Marlies (AHL) / Leafs (NHL)
|Matt Bradley
|C
|AHL Signing
|Marlies (AHL) / ECHL
|Hudson Elynuik
|C
|AHL Signing
|Marlies (AHL) / ECHL
|Giorgio Estephan
|C
|AHL Signing
|Marlies (AHL) / ECHL
|Brady Ferguson
|LW
|AHL Signing
|Marlies (AHL) / ECHL
|Stefan LeBlanc
|LD
|AHL Signing
|Marlies (AHL) / ECHL
|Ryan Moore
|C
|AHL Signing
|Marlies (AHL) / ECHL
|Derian Plouffe
|C
|AHL Signing
|Marlies (AHL) / ECHL
|Scott Pooley
|RW
|AHL Signing
|Marlies (AHL) / ECHL
|Kristians Rubins
|LD
|ECHL Signing
|Growlers (ECHL)
|Drew Hunter
|RD
|Invitee
|Niagara (OHL)
|Roman Pucek
|LW
|Invitee
|Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
|Eli Zummack
|C
|Invitee
|Spokane (WHL)