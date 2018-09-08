While a less anticipated event than in previous seasons, the annual tradition of the rookie tournament, the unofficial kickoff of the new Leafs season, continues this weekend in Laval, Quebec.

Opponent: Ottawa Senators Rookies
Puck drop: 3 p.m. EST
Live Stream: RDS

Final: Senators 6 vs. Leafs 5 (OT)
TOR goal scorers: Der-Arguchintsev, Plouffe, Piccinich, Grundstrom, Brooks

Despite taking the lead on an Adam Brooks go-ahead goal with 28 seconds left in the game on the power play, the Leafs rookies gave one up late and lost 30 seconds into overtime moments after nearly converting at the other end through Timothy Liljegren, who struck the crossbar on a deflection in front.

Standout performers in a high-scoring, back-and-forth tilt — one that didn’t flatter the goaltenders, including a forgettable outing for Leafs goaltender Ian Scott, who let in a weak late tying goal — included 2018 pick Semyon Der-Arguchintsev. The shifty, undersized center wasn’t shy out there for a still-17-year-old; he was competitive, scored the opening goal, drew a penalty, flashed good puck skills and high-end vision distributing the puck, and was effective on the power play.

Rasmus Sandin and Sean Durzi — the latter set up the opening goal on a tic-tac-toe play — were both steady on the blue line and moved the puck well.

Jeremy Bracco’s multi-point performance included a beautifully-threaded pass to Carl Grundstrom at the backdoor for the 4-4 goal off the rush, while an industrious effort from Adam Brooks saw him cap it off with what appeared to be the game-winner when he cleaned up the leftovers in front on a late power play.

The rest of the Leafs rookie roster will be in action tomorrow at 3 p.m. EST against the Montreal Canadiens.

Toronto Maple Leafs Rookie Lineup vs. Senators

Forwards
Marchment – Der-Arguchintsev – Piccinich
Grundstrom – Brooks – Bracco
Ferguson – Stotts – Pooley
Plouffe – McGregor – Bradley

Defensemen
Nielsen – Liljegren
Sandin – Durzi
Gordeev – Hollowell

Goaltenders
Scott
Bouthillier

Toronto Maple Leafs Rookie Roster Breakdown

Coaching Staff: Marlies head coach Sheldon Keefe, assistant coach Rob Davison, assistant coach A.J. MacLean, & goaltending coach Jon Elkin, Newfoundland Growlers head coach Ryane Clowe
PlayerPositionAcquired2018-19 Club(s)
Rasmus SandinLD2018 Draft, 1st roundRogle BK (SWE)/SSM (OHL)/Marlies (AHL)
Sean DurziRD2018 Draft, 2nd roundOwen Sound (OHL)/Marlies (AHL)
Semyon Der-ArguchintsevC2018 Draft, 3rd roundPeterborough (OHL)
Riley StottsC2018 Draft, 3rd roundCalgary (WHL)
Mac HollowellRD2018 Draft, 4th roundSSM (OHL)/ Marlies (AHL)
Filip KralLD2018 Draft, 5th roundSpokane (WHL)
Zachary BouthillierG2018 Draft, 7th roundChicoutimi (QMJHL)
------
Timothy LiljegrenRD2017 Draft, 1st roundMarlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL)
Ian ScottG2017 Draft, 4th roundPrince Albert (WHL)
Fedor GordeevRD2017 Draft, 5th roundFlint (OHL)
Ryan McGregorC2017 Draft, 6th roundSarnia (OHL)
------
Carl GrundstormLW2016 Draft, 2nd roundMarlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL)
Adam BrooksC2016 Draft, 4th roundMarlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL)
--------
Jeremy BraccoRW2015 Draft, 2nd roundMarlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL)
Andrew NielsenLD2015 Draft, 3rd roundMarlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL)
Jesper LindgrenRD2015 Draft, 4th roundHPK (SM-Liiga)
--------
JJ PiccinichRW2014 Draft, 4th roundMarlies (AHL) / ECHL
--------
Mason MarchmentLWNHL SigningMarlies (AHL) / Leafs (NHL)
Matt BradleyCAHL SigningMarlies (AHL) / ECHL
Hudson ElynuikCAHL SigningMarlies (AHL) / ECHL
Giorgio EstephanCAHL SigningMarlies (AHL) / ECHL
Brady FergusonLWAHL SigningMarlies (AHL) / ECHL
Stefan LeBlancLDAHL SigningMarlies (AHL) / ECHL
Ryan MooreCAHL SigningMarlies (AHL) / ECHL
Derian Plouffe CAHL SigningMarlies (AHL) / ECHL
Scott PooleyRWAHL SigningMarlies (AHL) / ECHL
Kristians RubinsLDECHL SigningGrowlers (ECHL)
Drew HunterRDInviteeNiagara (OHL)
Roman PucekLWInviteeSault Ste. Marie (OHL)
Eli ZummackCInviteeSpokane (WHL)

