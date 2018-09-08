While a less anticipated event than in previous seasons, the annual tradition of the rookie tournament, the unofficial kickoff of the new Leafs season, continues this weekend in Laval, Quebec.

Opponent: Ottawa Senators Rookies

Puck drop: 3 p.m. EST

Live Stream: RDS

Final: Senators 6 vs. Leafs 5 (OT)

TOR goal scorers: Der-Arguchintsev, Plouffe, Piccinich, Grundstrom, Brooks

Despite taking the lead on an Adam Brooks go-ahead goal with 28 seconds left in the game on the power play, the Leafs rookies gave one up late and lost 30 seconds into overtime moments after nearly converting at the other end through Timothy Liljegren, who struck the crossbar on a deflection in front.

Standout performers in a high-scoring, back-and-forth tilt — one that didn’t flatter the goaltenders, including a forgettable outing for Leafs goaltender Ian Scott, who let in a weak late tying goal — included 2018 pick Semyon Der-Arguchintsev. The shifty, undersized center wasn’t shy out there for a still-17-year-old; he was competitive, scored the opening goal, drew a penalty, flashed good puck skills and high-end vision distributing the puck, and was effective on the power play.

Rasmus Sandin and Sean Durzi — the latter set up the opening goal on a tic-tac-toe play — were both steady on the blue line and moved the puck well.

Jeremy Bracco’s multi-point performance included a beautifully-threaded pass to Carl Grundstrom at the backdoor for the 4-4 goal off the rush, while an industrious effort from Adam Brooks saw him cap it off with what appeared to be the game-winner when he cleaned up the leftovers in front on a late power play.

The rest of the Leafs rookie roster will be in action tomorrow at 3 p.m. EST against the Montreal Canadiens.

Toronto Maple Leafs Rookie Lineup vs. Senators

Forwards

Marchment – Der-Arguchintsev – Piccinich

Grundstrom – Brooks – Bracco

Ferguson – Stotts – Pooley

Plouffe – McGregor – Bradley

Defensemen

Nielsen – Liljegren

Sandin – Durzi

Gordeev – Hollowell

Goaltenders

Scott

Bouthillier

Toronto Maple Leafs Rookie Roster Breakdown

Coaching Staff: Marlies head coach Sheldon Keefe, assistant coach Rob Davison, assistant coach A.J. MacLean, & goaltending coach Jon Elkin, Newfoundland Growlers head coach Ryane Clowe

Player Position Acquired 2018-19 Club(s) Rasmus Sandin LD 2018 Draft, 1st round Rogle BK (SWE)/SSM (OHL)/Marlies (AHL) Sean Durzi RD 2018 Draft, 2nd round Owen Sound (OHL)/Marlies (AHL) Semyon Der-Arguchintsev C 2018 Draft, 3rd round Peterborough (OHL) Riley Stotts C 2018 Draft, 3rd round Calgary (WHL) Mac Hollowell RD 2018 Draft, 4th round SSM (OHL)/ Marlies (AHL) Filip Kral LD 2018 Draft, 5th round Spokane (WHL) Zachary Bouthillier G 2018 Draft, 7th round Chicoutimi (QMJHL)

-- -- -- Timothy Liljegren RD 2017 Draft, 1st round Marlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL) Ian Scott G 2017 Draft, 4th round Prince Albert (WHL) Fedor Gordeev RD 2017 Draft, 5th round Flint (OHL) Ryan McGregor C 2017 Draft, 6th round Sarnia (OHL)

-- -- -- Carl Grundstorm LW 2016 Draft, 2nd round Marlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL) Adam Brooks C 2016 Draft, 4th round Marlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL) -- -- -- -- Jeremy Bracco RW 2015 Draft, 2nd round Marlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL) Andrew Nielsen LD 2015 Draft, 3rd round Marlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL) Jesper Lindgren RD 2015 Draft, 4th round HPK (SM-Liiga) -- -- -- -- JJ Piccinich RW 2014 Draft, 4th round Marlies (AHL) / ECHL -- -- -- -- Mason Marchment LW NHL Signing Marlies (AHL) / Leafs (NHL) Matt Bradley C AHL Signing Marlies (AHL) / ECHL Hudson Elynuik C AHL Signing Marlies (AHL) / ECHL Giorgio Estephan C AHL Signing Marlies (AHL) / ECHL Brady Ferguson LW AHL Signing Marlies (AHL) / ECHL Stefan LeBlanc LD AHL Signing Marlies (AHL) / ECHL Ryan Moore C AHL Signing Marlies (AHL) / ECHL Derian Plouffe C AHL Signing Marlies (AHL) / ECHL Scott Pooley RW AHL Signing Marlies (AHL) / ECHL Kristians Rubins LD ECHL Signing Growlers (ECHL) Drew Hunter RD Invitee Niagara (OHL) Roman Pucek LW Invitee Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) Eli Zummack C Invitee Spokane (WHL)

