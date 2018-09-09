After dropping game one in overtime yesterday against the Ottawa Senators rookies, the Toronto Maple Leafs rookies will look to pick up their first win of the weekend today against the Montreal Canadiens.

Opponent: Montreal Canadiens Rookies
Puck drop: 3 p.m. EST
Live Stream: RDS

Final: Leafs 4 vs. Canadiens 2
TOR goal scorers: Giorgio Estephan, Carl Grundstrom (2), Jeremy Bracco

Toronto Maple Leafs Rookie Lineup vs. Canadiens

The top two lines for the Maple Leafs remain unchanged from yesterday. Calder Cup standout, Trevor Moore, slots in at left wing beside 2018 NHL draft pick Riley Stotts and opposite AHL signing, Giorgio Estephan. Camp invitee, Roman Pucek (SSM Greyhounds, OHL), will get his start on left wing beside AHL signing, Hudson Elynuik, and opposite another camp invitee, Eli Zummack (Spokane Chiefs, WHL).

Forwards
Marchment – Der-ArguchintsevPiccinich
GrundstromBrooksBracco
Moore – Stotts – Estephan
Pucek – Elynuik – Zummack

Defensemen
SandinHollowell
NielsenLiljegren
Rubins – LeBlanc

Goaltenders
Bouthillier
*Ian Scott will not dress this afternoon due to illness

Toronto Maple Leafs Rookie Roster Breakdown

Coaching Staff: Marlies head coach Sheldon Keefe, assistant coach Rob Davison, assistant coach A.J. MacLean, & goaltending coach Jon Elkin, Newfoundland Growlers head coach Ryane Clowe
PlayerPositionAcquired2018-19 Club(s)
Rasmus SandinLD2018 Draft, 1st roundRogle BK (SWE)/SSM (OHL)/Marlies (AHL)
Sean DurziRD2018 Draft, 2nd roundOwen Sound (OHL)/Marlies (AHL)
Semyon Der-ArguchintsevC2018 Draft, 3rd roundPeterborough (OHL)
Riley StottsC2018 Draft, 3rd roundCalgary (WHL)
Mac HollowellRD2018 Draft, 4th roundSSM (OHL)/ Marlies (AHL)
Filip KralLD2018 Draft, 5th roundSpokane (WHL)
Zachary BouthillierG2018 Draft, 7th roundChicoutimi (QMJHL)
------
Timothy LiljegrenRD2017 Draft, 1st roundMarlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL)
Ian ScottG2017 Draft, 4th roundPrince Albert (WHL)
Fedor GordeevRD2017 Draft, 5th roundFlint (OHL)
Ryan McGregorC2017 Draft, 6th roundSarnia (OHL)
------
Carl GrundstormLW2016 Draft, 2nd roundMarlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL)
Adam BrooksC2016 Draft, 4th roundMarlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL)
--------
Jeremy BraccoRW2015 Draft, 2nd roundMarlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL)
Andrew NielsenLD2015 Draft, 3rd roundMarlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL)
Jesper LindgrenRD2015 Draft, 4th roundHPK (SM-Liiga)
--------
JJ PiccinichRW2014 Draft, 4th roundMarlies (AHL) / ECHL
--------
Mason MarchmentLWNHL SigningMarlies (AHL) / Leafs (NHL)
Matt BradleyCAHL SigningMarlies (AHL) / ECHL
Hudson ElynuikCAHL SigningMarlies (AHL) / ECHL
Giorgio EstephanCAHL SigningMarlies (AHL) / ECHL
Brady FergusonLWAHL SigningMarlies (AHL) / ECHL
Stefan LeBlancLDAHL SigningMarlies (AHL) / ECHL
Ryan MooreCAHL SigningMarlies (AHL) / ECHL
Derian Plouffe CAHL SigningMarlies (AHL) / ECHL
Scott PooleyRWAHL SigningMarlies (AHL) / ECHL
Kristians RubinsLDECHL SigningGrowlers (ECHL)
Drew HunterRDInviteeNiagara (OHL)
Roman PucekLWInviteeSault Ste. Marie (OHL)
Eli ZummackCInviteeSpokane (WHL)

