After dropping game one in overtime yesterday against the Ottawa Senators rookies, the Toronto Maple Leafs rookies will look to pick up their first win of the weekend today against the Montreal Canadiens.

Opponent: Montreal Canadiens Rookies

Puck drop: 3 p.m. EST

Live Stream: RDS

Final: Leafs 4 vs. Canadiens 2

TOR goal scorers: Giorgio Estephan, Carl Grundstrom (2), Jeremy Bracco

Pretty passing on the power play and @jbracco97 places his shot to give the Leafs a 2-0 lead at the first intermission.

A tidy tip out front gets @Gestephan_9 the game winner in today's 4-2 victory at the Rookie Showdown.

A tidy tip out front gets @Gestephan_9 the game winner in today's 4-2 victory at the Rookie Showdown. #TMLtalk pic.twitter.com/Kp51CrCfjV — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 9, 2018

Toronto Maple Leafs Rookie Lineup vs. Canadiens

The top two lines for the Maple Leafs remain unchanged from yesterday. Calder Cup standout, Trevor Moore, slots in at left wing beside 2018 NHL draft pick Riley Stotts and opposite AHL signing, Giorgio Estephan. Camp invitee, Roman Pucek (SSM Greyhounds, OHL), will get his start on left wing beside AHL signing, Hudson Elynuik, and opposite another camp invitee, Eli Zummack (Spokane Chiefs, WHL).

Forwards

Marchment – Der-Arguchintsev – Piccinich

Grundstrom – Brooks – Bracco

Moore – Stotts – Estephan

Pucek – Elynuik – Zummack

Defensemen

Sandin – Hollowell

Nielsen – Liljegren

Rubins – LeBlanc

Goaltenders

Bouthillier

*Ian Scott will not dress this afternoon due to illness

Toronto Maple Leafs Rookie Roster Breakdown

Coaching Staff: Marlies head coach Sheldon Keefe, assistant coach Rob Davison, assistant coach A.J. MacLean, & goaltending coach Jon Elkin, Newfoundland Growlers head coach Ryane Clowe

Player Position Acquired 2018-19 Club(s) Rasmus Sandin LD 2018 Draft, 1st round Rogle BK (SWE)/SSM (OHL)/Marlies (AHL) Sean Durzi RD 2018 Draft, 2nd round Owen Sound (OHL)/Marlies (AHL) Semyon Der-Arguchintsev C 2018 Draft, 3rd round Peterborough (OHL) Riley Stotts C 2018 Draft, 3rd round Calgary (WHL) Mac Hollowell RD 2018 Draft, 4th round SSM (OHL)/ Marlies (AHL) Filip Kral LD 2018 Draft, 5th round Spokane (WHL) Zachary Bouthillier G 2018 Draft, 7th round Chicoutimi (QMJHL)

-- -- -- Timothy Liljegren RD 2017 Draft, 1st round Marlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL) Ian Scott G 2017 Draft, 4th round Prince Albert (WHL) Fedor Gordeev RD 2017 Draft, 5th round Flint (OHL) Ryan McGregor C 2017 Draft, 6th round Sarnia (OHL)

-- -- -- Carl Grundstorm LW 2016 Draft, 2nd round Marlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL) Adam Brooks C 2016 Draft, 4th round Marlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL) -- -- -- -- Jeremy Bracco RW 2015 Draft, 2nd round Marlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL) Andrew Nielsen LD 2015 Draft, 3rd round Marlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL) Jesper Lindgren RD 2015 Draft, 4th round HPK (SM-Liiga) -- -- -- -- JJ Piccinich RW 2014 Draft, 4th round Marlies (AHL) / ECHL -- -- -- -- Mason Marchment LW NHL Signing Marlies (AHL) / Leafs (NHL) Matt Bradley C AHL Signing Marlies (AHL) / ECHL Hudson Elynuik C AHL Signing Marlies (AHL) / ECHL Giorgio Estephan C AHL Signing Marlies (AHL) / ECHL Brady Ferguson LW AHL Signing Marlies (AHL) / ECHL Stefan LeBlanc LD AHL Signing Marlies (AHL) / ECHL Ryan Moore C AHL Signing Marlies (AHL) / ECHL Derian Plouffe C AHL Signing Marlies (AHL) / ECHL Scott Pooley RW AHL Signing Marlies (AHL) / ECHL Kristians Rubins LD ECHL Signing Growlers (ECHL) Drew Hunter RD Invitee Niagara (OHL) Roman Pucek LW Invitee Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) Eli Zummack C Invitee Spokane (WHL)

