After dropping game one in overtime yesterday against the Ottawa Senators rookies, the Toronto Maple Leafs rookies will look to pick up their first win of the weekend today against the Montreal Canadiens.
Opponent: Montreal Canadiens Rookies
Puck drop: 3 p.m. EST
Live Stream: RDS
Final: Leafs 4 vs. Canadiens 2
TOR goal scorers: Giorgio Estephan, Carl Grundstrom (2), Jeremy Bracco
At full extension, @CarlGrundstrom pokes the puck into the open cage and opens the scoring this afternoon. #TMLtalk pic.twitter.com/g6mOlMNQGu
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 9, 2018
Pretty passing on the power play and @jbracco97 places his shot to give the Leafs a 2-0 lead at the first intermission. #TMLtalk pic.twitter.com/FTgFQ3I89m
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 9, 2018
A tidy tip out front gets @Gestephan_9 the game winner in today's 4-2 victory at the Rookie Showdown. #TMLtalk pic.twitter.com/Kp51CrCfjV
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 9, 2018
Toronto Maple Leafs Rookie Lineup vs. Canadiens
The top two lines for the Maple Leafs remain unchanged from yesterday. Calder Cup standout, Trevor Moore, slots in at left wing beside 2018 NHL draft pick Riley Stotts and opposite AHL signing, Giorgio Estephan. Camp invitee, Roman Pucek (SSM Greyhounds, OHL), will get his start on left wing beside AHL signing, Hudson Elynuik, and opposite another camp invitee, Eli Zummack (Spokane Chiefs, WHL).
Forwards
Marchment – Der-Arguchintsev – Piccinich
Grundstrom – Brooks – Bracco
Moore – Stotts – Estephan
Pucek – Elynuik – Zummack
Defensemen
Sandin – Hollowell
Nielsen – Liljegren
Rubins – LeBlanc
Goaltenders
Bouthillier
*Ian Scott will not dress this afternoon due to illness
Coaching Staff: Marlies head coach Sheldon Keefe, assistant coach Rob Davison, assistant coach A.J. MacLean, & goaltending coach Jon Elkin, Newfoundland Growlers head coach Ryane Clowe
Toronto Maple Leafs Rookie Roster Breakdown
|Player
|Position
|Acquired
|2018-19 Club(s)
|Rasmus Sandin
|LD
|2018 Draft, 1st round
|Rogle BK (SWE)/SSM (OHL)/Marlies (AHL)
|Sean Durzi
|RD
|2018 Draft, 2nd round
|Owen Sound (OHL)/Marlies (AHL)
|Semyon Der-Arguchintsev
|C
|2018 Draft, 3rd round
|Peterborough (OHL)
|Riley Stotts
|C
|2018 Draft, 3rd round
|Calgary (WHL)
|Mac Hollowell
|RD
|2018 Draft, 4th round
|SSM (OHL)/ Marlies (AHL)
|Filip Kral
|LD
|2018 Draft, 5th round
|Spokane (WHL)
|Zachary Bouthillier
|G
|2018 Draft, 7th round
|Chicoutimi (QMJHL)
|--
|--
|--
|Timothy Liljegren
|RD
|2017 Draft, 1st round
|Marlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL)
|Ian Scott
|G
|2017 Draft, 4th round
|Prince Albert (WHL)
|Fedor Gordeev
|RD
|2017 Draft, 5th round
|Flint (OHL)
|Ryan McGregor
|C
|2017 Draft, 6th round
|Sarnia (OHL)
|--
|--
|--
|Carl Grundstorm
|LW
|2016 Draft, 2nd round
|Marlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL)
|Adam Brooks
|C
|2016 Draft, 4th round
|Marlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL)
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Jeremy Bracco
|RW
|2015 Draft, 2nd round
|Marlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL)
|Andrew Nielsen
|LD
|2015 Draft, 3rd round
|Marlies (AHL)/Leafs (NHL)
|Jesper Lindgren
|RD
|2015 Draft, 4th round
|HPK (SM-Liiga)
|--
|--
|--
|--
|JJ Piccinich
|RW
|2014 Draft, 4th round
|Marlies (AHL) / ECHL
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Mason Marchment
|LW
|NHL Signing
|Marlies (AHL) / Leafs (NHL)
|Matt Bradley
|C
|AHL Signing
|Marlies (AHL) / ECHL
|Hudson Elynuik
|C
|AHL Signing
|Marlies (AHL) / ECHL
|Giorgio Estephan
|C
|AHL Signing
|Marlies (AHL) / ECHL
|Brady Ferguson
|LW
|AHL Signing
|Marlies (AHL) / ECHL
|Stefan LeBlanc
|LD
|AHL Signing
|Marlies (AHL) / ECHL
|Ryan Moore
|C
|AHL Signing
|Marlies (AHL) / ECHL
|Derian Plouffe
|C
|AHL Signing
|Marlies (AHL) / ECHL
|Scott Pooley
|RW
|AHL Signing
|Marlies (AHL) / ECHL
|Kristians Rubins
|LD
|ECHL Signing
|Growlers (ECHL)
|Drew Hunter
|RD
|Invitee
|Niagara (OHL)
|Roman Pucek
|LW
|Invitee
|Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
|Eli Zummack
|C
|Invitee
|Spokane (WHL)