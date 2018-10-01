Mike Babcock addressed the media after the team’s final cuts, including the waiving of Curtis McElhinney in favour of Garret Sparks for the backup role.

Just running down the numbers for last year at this time to now, 11 different players are on the roster compared to where you were. Is this all a part of the process of moving forward?

Babcock: Obviously, we had a good year last year. But some guys, just because of contracts and the situation, and trying to improve your hockey club… I think we’ve got eight guys that were new as far as to the NHL on opening day. That’s growth through the organization and what we were able to do here developing and drafting, and obviously, some big additions from the outside.

Do you feel like Auston’s chemistry with William will help mitigate any rust when he does get to the team?

Babcock: I don’t know. Matty has been here working every day and the guys that have been working here every day are ahead of the guys that aren’t here working every day. That is just part of the business. We all understand that. It is hard to manufacture the intensity we had today when you’re not here. It just doesn’t work like that.

How are you going to handle the extra players — the 13th forward and 7th/8th defensemen? Are they going to rotate?

Babcock: Yeah, I don’t know. What I am going to do is get a lineup ready for Montreal, and then come in after the game against Montreal and look at the game, and then get the lineup ready for the next game. That is how we are going to do it — one game at a time. It is not my job to predict anything or anything like that. Just stick to the process and keep getting better.

How critical was it to go with Garret Sparks over Curtis McElhinney for the backup job?

Babcock: I think all decisions are very, very hard. They are good people. In Mac’s case, he’s been unbelievable for us. He is an unbelievable man. A great veteran. He’s got a family. All of these things go into it.

On the other side, Sparks has been in the organization for a long time and has built himself a history. His camp wasn’t what got it done. It was the history and knowing the guy and understanding that you’ve got a long way to go, but a 25-year-old guy going in the right direction has a chance to get there.

Do you imagine that he’ll play roughly the same amount as McElhinney did last year?

Babcock: You guys have asked me this same question about 15 times since camp started, so I am going to do it again. It is great to have a plan, but what if the plan isn’t going the way you wanted? What are you going to do? You are going to start the guy that can win. We are just going to take it [day by day]. I know who is starting against Montreal.

How much did the Marlies‘ playoffs make a difference for Marincin and Holl?

Babcock: I think it’s part of that, plus the GM who was with them every day is the GM here. That is part, but also their play in camp. There is no question Marty Marincin can play in the NHL. You’ve just got to do it, though. Holl is a big guy who can skate. Now, he’s got to get himself from on the roster to in the lineup. They’re both the same.

Ron Hainsey spent four years in the minor leagues. Justin Holl as well. It is a position that requires that kind of apprenticeship, doesn’t it?

Babcock: We talked about that as coaches here today. They are talking about even a guy like Rosen going down and his age. And then I just talked about [Ron Hainsey]. I said, “That is just the facts of the game. For the mere mortals, for the most of us, it takes a while to get to the NHL. Very few walk in at 18 and are here for good.”

Given the number of youngsters who are on this team who have gone through the process, is it easier to reinforce that message that the process actually works?

Babcock: On today’s date, or yesterday, or whenever you were let go, those conversations… As soon as you say, “You’re not here,” there is nothing that is heard again. It doesn’t matter what you say or how nice you say it, they don’t hear a word you say. But a couple days later, they know. They’ve got to get their head around it. It is just like all of us. Any of us who have setbacks in life, those are just springboards for opportunity later if you approach it the right way. That is what we’re doing.

I’m going right now to meet with all of the young guys who have a chance to be prospects with us with Sheldon, and we’ll go through exactly what they think they need to work on and what we think they need to do to be NHL players.

