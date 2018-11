Episode #5 of the Maple Leafs Hotstove Podcast.

Topics include Magic Mitch’s crazy start, where he ranks leaguewide as a winger, Travis Dermott earning top-four ice time and when/where that might happen, the Leafs’ systems, roster construction issues, Ottawa’s newest scandal with the Uber driver, and much more.

