Mike Babcock addressed the media after pracitce on Friday, discussing the loss to Detroit, William Nylander returning to the lineup, the challenge ahead against Boston, the team’s physical play, and the response (or lack thereof) to Auston Matthews getting thrown into the boards by Nik Kronwall.

Were there lessons learned last night that might prove valuable going into Boston on Saturday night, Mike?

Babcock: I think it’s just like every night or any job you have. You’ve got to start on time. You’ve got to be prepared to start on time. You’ve got to be willing to outwork whoever else is in your business. I thought they were hungrier. In the end, we were able to fight our way back and get a point, but I don’t think that is what we want to put our trademark on. I think we want to be more detail oriented and play harder than we did.

After sleeping on it, do you feel the same way about playing Nylander less last night?

Babcock: I said we planned on practicing. We didn’t know the bus was going to break down. We didn’t know any of that was going to go. Would I do it any different if I had the chance to do it today? No. I’d do it exactly the same way. Did I expect him to be any different than he was? Not really. Do I think this is going to take some time? For sure.

I don’t think Willy is too wound up about it. I’m not wound up about it. We just know it’s going to happen. It’s the same thing with Auston. When these guys come back, it takes you a period of time to be feeling as good as you can so your legs work and your brain works at the same time.

What makes that process so tough even for elite players like them?

Babcock: Just because the league is that good and we’ve been going at it for a long time. There are eight exhibition games for a reason and training camp for a reason. The league starts slow and goes faster and faster. It’s hard to arrive late.

In saying all of that, they’re really good players, so they are going to be able to do things in the meantime anyway. But for them to feel as good as they want to feel and know they have rhythm, it’s going to take them some time. But they’re confident in their abilities. They’re confident in their abilities. We’re not letting that get in their way.

Is putting him with Nazem Kadri and Connor Brown a way of getting him to play a simpler game?

Babcock: No. The idea was that we had two guys that are just on their way back, so let’s get some other guys that are flying. How’s that?

People talk about culture shifts in hockey, but when a top player like Auston goes into the boards, do you still expect a reaction from your players to that or did you like that they just let it go and were focused on the game

Babcock: I just think you look at our personalities and you look at what we got. We are what we are. Our toughness is our power play. Take all the penalties you want.

Would you like to see more speed entering the offensive zone on the power play than you saw last night in order to get you set up?

Babcock: Yeah. I mean, our power play has been great. Obviously, last night we weren’t very good on it. I didn’t think we were very good at lots of things. We are just going to put it aside and get on with it.

It was just reflective of the one game last night, not the big picture?

Babcock: And power play has been real good, so I’m not spending any time… I know we all need something to talk about here today. Go ahead.

Any tinkering in preparation for the Bruins tomorrow night?

Babcock: I just think their defense is better than the last time we played them. They’ve always played us tough every time we’ve played them. They’ve got good players. We understand that. It’s going to be a good game. We’ve got to play better than we have and we understand that, too. We’re excited to play.

Before the season, you talked about physicality by committee. How do you think that is going?

Babcock: I think we are getting better and better in that area. When you look at physically… I don’t know when I said this, so this is another one of these questions where you love asking me this stuff. Give me this idea that I said…. I don’t know what I said. But I would like our team to be physical on offense. What that means to me is when you get the puck you hang onto it. You get your ass out. You protect the thing. You spend time being heavy in the offensive zone. To me, that is physical for our group.

I like to finish checks when checks are there. When guys are twice as big as you, I’d like you to cut off his arms. I don’t know what I said, but that is what I am saying.