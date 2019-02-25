The deadline passed with just one minor move for the Toronto Maple Leafs: They’ve traded Par Lindholm to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for 23-year-old forward Nic Petan.

For the Leafs, the idea is that they’re adding a depth winger with more offensive upside than Par Lindholm has been offering from the fourth line; Lindholm, while he’s contributed as a regular on the penalty kill, has just one goal and 12 points in 61 games in his rookie NHL season, a good chunk of which was recorded while playing spot duty inside the top nine on the left wing next to Nazem Kadri.

Petan, who turns 24 in a month, spent most of last season with Manitoba, where he piled up 52 points in 52 games. A prolific scorer in junior (WHL Portland, Team Canada World Juniors) who has translated that over into the AHL, his minutes and offensive opportunities have been limited at the NHL level (23 points in 108 games, just 13 big-club appearances this year on the NHL roster as a waiver-eligible player), but he’s a skilled if undersized (5’9, 180lbs) playmaker.

Petan will be on the outside looking in as the Leafs will go with Trevor Moore — who was called up today and is deserving of an extended look after his play in the AHL and in his appearances for the Leafs — on their fourth line LW for now, but Petan gives the organization a depth option with more offensive upside than Lindholm and he could definitely factor into the lineup this season. Whether it’s Moore or Petan playing regularly, the Leafs will have more skill on their fourth line, which had been offensively stagnant for some time with Frederik Gauthier and Lindholm making up two-thirds of it.

The one question mark is who takes up Lindholm’s PK responsibilities, but John Tavares or Mitch Marner’s roles could expand there or maybe Babcock starts to work Frederik Gauthier into that mix.

Quick Take

Nic Petan Statistics

SeasonTeam League GP G A TP PIM +/- POST GP G A TP PIM
2009-10 North Shore WC Bantam A1-T1 “C” PCBHL 57 76 63 139 - |
2010-11 Greater Vancouver Canadians BCMML 35 19 30 49 36 | Playoffs 6 3 3 6 18
Portland Winterhawks WHL 3 0 1 1 0 1 | Playoffs 7 0 0 0 0
2011-12 Portland Winterhawks WHL 61 14 21 35 22 7 | Playoffs 22 0 0 0 4
Canada Pacific U17 WHC-17 5 3 0 3 4 |
2012-13 Portland Winterhawks WHL 71 46 74 120 43 68 | Playoffs 21 9 19 28 16
2013-14 Portland Winterhawks “A” WHL 63 35 78 113 69 47 | Playoffs 21 7 21 28 38
Canada U20 WJC-20 7 4 1 5 12 1 |
2014-15 Portland Winterhawks “C” WHL 54 15 74 89 41 41 | Playoffs 17 10 18 28 20
Canada U20 WJC-20 7 4 7 11 0 4 |
2015-16 Winnipeg Jets NHL 26 2 4 6 10 2 |
Manitoba Moose AHL 47 9 23 32 26 -18 |
2016-17 Winnipeg Jets NHL 54 1 12 13 12 -13 |
Manitoba Moose AHL 9 4 1 5 4 4 |
2017-18 Winnipeg Jets NHL 15 2 0 2 6 0 |
Manitoba Moose AHL 52 15 37 52 24 15 | Playoffs 9 1 3 4 8
2018-19 Winnipeg Jets NHL 13 0 2 2 2 -2 |
Toronto Maple Leafs NHL - - - - - |

