Mike Babcock addressed the media after his team’s 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night, dropping the Leafs’ record to 5-4-2 on the season.

On the team setting itself up to get a result after 40 minutes but falling short in the third:

I actually thought we started real good in the third there. We hit the post or the crossbar. I thought we started good in the third. It was one of those games where it was a grind the whole thing. There wasn’t much room for either team. I thought we hung in there great. In a back-to-back, that is what you want to do. I thought we were set up perfect going into the third. Miky rang one off the bar there and I thought we were going good. Once they got theirs, I didn’t think we had anything after that. Even though we had a power play there late, we didn’t get anything done on that power play. That part is disappointing. I liked our effort. I liked our preparation. I liked the plan the guys had and the way we went about it. In the end, the game was right there in the third period, which you want in the balance. We were unable to get it done.

On the performance of the Matthews line:

They were playing against a good line. Which part is the good line and which part is them? We’ve talked about this a number of times over the years who should play with who. In the end, your dominant players have got to be dominant players for you.

On the lineup changes with Gauthier at 3C and Nic Petan in the lineup:

I thought the Goat line was pretty good. I thought Kapanen might’ve been our best forward, to be honest with you. I thought that was good. I thought [Petan] had a good game for himself, too. Shoresy and those guys did what they’re supposed to do: they’re supposed to keep it close and be good defensively and give the players that generate the offense the chance to win the game for you.

On the team maybe feeling down on itself after a tough back-to-back: