R.I.P. Cormac Kerin, 2008-2020

It is with a heavy heart that Maple Leafs Hot Stove shares the tragic news of the passing of a member of our extended family, Cormac Kerin, at the age of 12 last week.

Cormac was a cherished son, brother, nephew, friend, student, and classmate whose spirit, kindness, and intelligence impacted so many in the Northumberland community. He was a beloved, talented, and selfless member of the Northumberland Nighthawks hockey team who would tell his coaches that while he was a defenseman, he would play whatever position the team needed him in the most.

Like his father, Brendan, and uncle, Declan, Cormac was also a diehard Leafs fan and frequent reader of this site (as our regular readers well know, Declan runs MLHS with Alec and Anthony).

Cormac was a unique young man, blessed with an abundance of talents. His future was limitless. He always used this intellect and inquisitive mind in a positive manner. Cormac had a profound love for his family, friends, teammates, coaches, and teachers. He loved to learn. Cormac loved baking and photography. He adored nature and was determined, along with the rest of his generation, to find solutions for the global climate change crisis. Cormac had a growing concern for social justice issues, particularly our nation’s mistreatment of indigenous peoples. He wanted Canada to “own up” and fix the problem. His friends and family adored him; he was known as a caring and kind person who did many selfless acts unprompted. Cormac was blessed with a brilliant sense of humour and a fantastic, unforgettable laugh. On Friday December 11th, 2020, a private celebration of his life will be held at the Ross Funeral Chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, Port Hope. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Cemetery. Those wishing to participate may view the live webcast on Cormac’s page at www.rossfuneralchapel.com Cormac is survived by his father Brendan, mother Jennifer, sisters Aishling and Shea. And his loving extended family members. – The Kerin Family

Also a victim of this terrible accident, Cormac’s younger sister, Shea, suffered critical injuries and is currently in treatment at Toronto’s Sick Kids hospital. Recent signs of hope following a series of lengthy surgeries are considered a “Christmas miracle” by the Kerin family. Shea is in our thoughts and prayers at this time as she continues her fight for recovery.

For those able to help, we ask that all donations be sent to the GoFundMe set up to support the Kerin family: