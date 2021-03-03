Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils
In Episode 5 of the Maple Leafs Hot Stove Podcast, Ian Tulloch and Anthony Petrielli discuss the standout play of Zach Hyman, what Hyman’s next contract might look like, the magic of the HEM line, Joe Thornton fitting in nicely / buying into whatever roles required, the team’s incredible backup goaltending of late, the sustainability of the Leafs’ percentages, the eye test versus the numbers on TJ Brodie, possible experimental pairings on the blue line, and much more.

Episode 5 Overview

  • The benefits of Sheldon Keefe’s line experimentation (1:30)
  • Zach Hyman’s incredible play of late and ability to drive the third line (3:30)
  • Hyman’s next contract and what is a comfortable term/AAV (8:30)
  • Pierre Engvall and Ilya Mikheyev’s tough-to-play-against qualities (19:10)
  • Joe Thornton returning to the top line, making an impact, embracing his role (31:10)
  • Overreaction or Underreaction: The LeafsPDO number (37:30)
  • Overreaction or Underreaction: The team’s backup goaltending (43:25)
  • Stat of the Week: What is TJ Brodie’s goal share vs. shot share? (49:00)
  • Ideas for defense pairing experiments (50:30)
  • Are there any other top 10 teams in the North division besides the Leafs? (53:15)

MLHS Staff
