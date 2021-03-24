In Episode 8 of the Maple Leafs Hot Stove Podcast, Ian Tulloch and Anthony Petrielli are joined by Kevin Papetti for a mailbag edition focused on the trade deadline, the team’s goaltending situation near and long-term, Morgan Rielly’s future, and much more.

Episode 8 Overview

  • Anthony flaunts his correctness about Cup winners and series lengths (1:05)
  • Praising the Rielly-Brodie pairing and what Brodie has brought to the blue line (5:20)
  • Brodie vs. Muzzin as a power-play unit #2 option at the point (7:30)
  • Who would you most want to play in the first round in the Canadian division? (10:55)
  • How should the Leafs sort out the makeup of their top nine? (15:30)
  • Who would you excite you most if the Leafs landed him at the deadline? (18:45)
  • Mailbag: Do the Leafs need to develop goalies better internally? What is the long-term solution at the position? (29:20)
  • Mailbag: What would you pay Morgan Rielly on his next deal? (39:50)
  • Mailbag: How important is handling the puck for goaltenders? (48:00)
  • Mailbag: Should the Leafs be more focused on improving the D at the deadline? (52:40)

