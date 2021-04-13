Sheldon Keefe addressed the media after his team’s 4-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens that ended the Leafs’ 9-0-1 points streak.

On the team’s slow start:

We clearly just weren’t ready to go today. That is my job. It is the coach’s job to get the team ready to play. We weren’t ready to play. That one falls on me.

On Nick Robertson’s return to the lineup:

I thought he did great. He moved his feet. He competed. He was hard on the puck. For a guy playing his first full NHL game here this season, I thought he did a nice job for us. I didn’t get him out there a whole lot once we were really kind of chasing the game, but I was happy with his effort.

On how much of the power play’s struggles (1 for its last 36) is between the ears and confidence-related:

I’d say about 100%.

On whether David Rittich will start tomorrow against Calgary:

We will make that decision tomorrow.

On the team’s play in the first period and the message in the first intermission: