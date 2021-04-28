In Episode 13 of the MLHS Podcast, Anthony Petrielli and Gus Katsaros (@KatsHockey) debate top 9 & L4 vs. top 6/bottom 6, a potential Leafs vs. Habs round 1 playoff series, Joe Thornton stepping up in Winnipeg, the Leafs’ struggling penalty kill, Alex Galchenyuk’s fit in the lineup, and more.
Episode Overview
- The race in the North Division and if the Leafs have first place wrapped up (5:30)
- The merits of getting William Nylander reps at center in the regular season (9:35)
- The four games coming up against the Montreal Canadiens and the growing likelihood of a Leafs vs. Habs first-round playoff matchup (15:30)
- Nick Foligno’s first few games as a Leaf and his fit in the lineup (22:45)
- The top 9 & L4 (vs. top 6 & bottom 6) modern approach to team building (28:05)
- The type of team toughness that matters in the playoffs (32:40)
- The response from the team to the Alex Edler knee-on-knee hit on Zach Hyman and Mathieu Perreault flying elbow on John Tavares (36:05)
- Joe Thornton “flipping a switch” and stepping up in Winnipeg (40:50)
- The job Kyle Dubas has done this season and his job security (46:05)
- Overreaction/Underreaction: The Leafs‘ struggling penalty kill (51:30)
- Overreaction/Underreaction: The Leafs‘ goaltending situation (58:10)
- Overreaction/Underreaction: Alex Galchenyuk’s play & fit (1:03:02)