Wayne Simmonds vs. Ben Chiarot, Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens
Photo: Canadian Press

In Episode 16 of the MLHS Podcast, Ian Tulloch and Anthony Petrielli break down the matchup game against the Canadiens, Sheldon Keefe’s thinking behind reinserting Zach Hyman on the top line, the Matthews line vs. the Danault line, the power plays of both teams, and much more on the upcoming series vs. the Habs.

Episode Overview

  • On the Leafs and Habs rosters, which players are going to make a big early playoff impact in terms of a physical presence? (4:30)
  • The differences between the Julien Habs and the Ducharme Habs (10:30)
  • Breaking down the Matthews line vs. Danault line matchup (19:00) 
  • Breaking down the Leafs and Habs’ struggling power plays (33:00)
  • The fit for Nick Foligno as a complement to John Tavares & William Nylander, Riley Nash’s role in the series, and the Leafs‘ advantage in the matchup game (55:00)
  • Jake Muzzin as a “playoff guy” and his value offensively & defensively (1:00:00)
  • The plan for content at MLHS throughout the Leafs‘ playoff run (1:02:45)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR