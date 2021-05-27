Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens, game 1
Photo: Canadian Press

In Episode 17 of the MLHS Podcast, Ian Tulloch and Anthony Petrielli break down the Leafs’ 3-1 advantage in their series versus the Montreal Canadiens, the Leafs’ strong team defense, Alex Kerfoot, William Nylander, and Pierre Engvall stepping up with John Tavares out of the lineup, and much more.

Episode Overview

  • The Leafs‘ dominance on the cycle, the play of their blue line, and their overall commitment to team defense (3:10)
  • Dominique Ducharme’s mismanagement of his lineup and the Montreal Canadiens’ general ineptitude (11:00)
  • The standout play of William Nylander and Alex Kerfoot so far in the series, Alex Galchenyuk’s big Game 4 (14:50)
  • Pierre Engvall cementing himself as a clear top 12 forward on the team, Riley Nash’s role on the team moving forward (19:40)
  • Checking in on the state of the Leafs‘ power play, Joe Thornton’s best role on it (38:30)
  • The impressive contributions of Wayne Simmonds so far in the series (42:45)
  • If everyone is healthy, what is the Leafs‘ lineup? (50:15)
  • The Leafs‘ dominance in the second period throughout the series and the team’s ability to cope with Tavares’ injury, Matthews having one goal in four games (52:30)
  • What it’s like to cover the team and write about each game during the playoffs (57:00)

