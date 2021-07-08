Kyle Dubas and Brendan Shanahan, Toronto Maple Leafs
With the NHL offseason now officially underway, Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic joined Anthony Petrielli and Ian Tulloch on the MLHS podcast to discuss the Leafs’ possible offseason targets, including Connor Garland, Dougie Hamilton, Tomas Tatar, Warren Foegele, Mikael Granlund, Ryan Getzlaf, Derek Ryan, Chris Driedger, and more.

Episode Overview

  • How do the Leafs go about navigating their cap situation for 2021-22? (2:00)
  • Forward targets that might make sense this offseason: Connor Garland? (6:30)
  • Forward targets that might make sense this offseason: Tomas Tatar? (12:30)
  • Forward targets that might make sense this offseason: Warren Foegele? (17:30)
  • Forward targets that might make sense this offseason: Mikael Granlund? (22:20)
  • The state of the Leafs‘ bottom-six, how to improve it, & “identity” lines (25:20)
  • Forward targets that might make sense this offseason: Ryan Getzlaf? (39:10)
  • The state of the Leafs‘ defense, Dougie Hamilton, & the Morgan Rielly decision (41:50)
  • How much should we value points when evaluating defensemen? (47:40)
  • A brief discussion on the team’s goaltending situation this offseason (52:20)
