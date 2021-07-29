Kyle Dubas, Brendan Shanahan, Toronto Maple Leafs
In the latest MLHS Podcast, Justin Bourne of Sportsnet joined Ian Tulloch and Anthony Petrielli to discuss the first day of unrestricted free agency — including the Leafs’ additions of Petr Mrazek, Michael Bunting, David Kampf, and the movement around the league — as well as the professional tryout for Josh Ho-Sang, Kyle Dubas’ obsession with Soo Greyhound players, the moves still to come, potential Leafs lines, and much more.

Episode Overview

  • Initial reactions to the Leafs‘ flurry of signings on the first day of free agency and the generally negative slant from the fan base (1:20)
  • The addition of Petr Mrazek as a 1B goalie in tandem with Jack Campbell (2:50)
  • The signing of Michael Bunting and why it needs to hit and the addition and role of David Kampf as a checking C down the middle (6:50)
  • Ilya Mikheyev’s role and chronic inability to finish (10:10)
  • The possible options at LW with the remaining ~$3.5 million in cap space (12:30)
  • The most interesting moves from around the NHL (14:30)
  • The sign-or-trade decision on Morgan Rielly, Kyle Dubas’ belief in his team, and Dubas returning to the Soo Greyhounds well repeatedly (18:50)
  • Alex Kerfoot remaining on the team, his best fit in the lineup (top-six LW), and the Leafs‘ bottom-six makeup (22:30)
  • The Leafs inviting Josh Ho-Sang to camp on a PTO (29:00)
  • Possible Leafs lines after the first day of free agency, overall impressions of Kyle Dubas’ work so far this offseason, and where the Leafs stack up in the Atlantic (34:30)
  • The selection of Logan Mailloux by the Montreal Canadiens (1:01:30)
