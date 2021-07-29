In the latest MLHS Podcast, Justin Bourne of Sportsnet joined Ian Tulloch and Anthony Petrielli to discuss the first day of unrestricted free agency — including the Leafs’ additions of Petr Mrazek, Michael Bunting, David Kampf, and the movement around the league — as well as the professional tryout for Josh Ho-Sang, Kyle Dubas’ obsession with Soo Greyhound players, the moves still to come, potential Leafs lines, and much more.
Episode Overview
- Initial reactions to the Leafs‘ flurry of signings on the first day of free agency and the generally negative slant from the fan base (1:20)
- The addition of Petr Mrazek as a 1B goalie in tandem with Jack Campbell (2:50)
- The signing of Michael Bunting and why it needs to hit and the addition and role of David Kampf as a checking C down the middle (6:50)
- Ilya Mikheyev’s role and chronic inability to finish (10:10)
- The possible options at LW with the remaining ~$3.5 million in cap space (12:30)
- The most interesting moves from around the NHL (14:30)
- The sign-or-trade decision on Morgan Rielly, Kyle Dubas’ belief in his team, and Dubas returning to the Soo Greyhounds well repeatedly (18:50)
- Alex Kerfoot remaining on the team, his best fit in the lineup (top-six LW), and the Leafs‘ bottom-six makeup (22:30)
- The Leafs inviting Josh Ho-Sang to camp on a PTO (29:00)
- Possible Leafs lines after the first day of free agency, overall impressions of Kyle Dubas’ work so far this offseason, and where the Leafs stack up in the Atlantic (34:30)
- The selection of Logan Mailloux by the Montreal Canadiens (1:01:30)