All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs five-part Amazon Prime series to be released October 1, 2021

On August 11, 2021, Amazon Prime Video announced all five episodes of Canadian Amazon Original docu-series, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs will premiere October 1 on Prime Video. The series offers an insider view of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2020-21 NHL season, including on-the-ice action and unparalleled behind-the-scenes access with players, coaches and fans. The Canadian Amazon Original series will be available in more than 240 countries and territories.

The first of the All or Nothing franchise to follow an NHL team, the docu-series brings fans closer to the Toronto Maple Leafs organization than ever before, with cameras capturing every moment during the 104th NHL regular season and playoffs. During a season unlike any before it, the series follows the team on-and-off the ice as they become the first all-Canadian North Division Champions, before facing off against their Original Six rival, the Montreal Canadiens, in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Actor and lifelong Maple Leafs fan Will Arnett will narrate the series.

All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs comes from Amazon Studios, produced in association with NHL Original Productions and Cream Films. Executive Producers for the series are Steve Mayer and Ross Bernard for the NHL; Kate Harrison Karman and David Brady for Cream Films; and Steve Stern. Rob Worsoff is the series showrunner and executive producer, and Corey Russell serves as producer for Cream Films. All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs is the first Canadian Amazon Original series to launch and joins recently announced episodic comedy The Lake, revival of the sketch comedy series The Kids in the Hall and comedy-variety series LOL: Last One Laughing Canada with host Jay Baruchel.

Since 2015, Amazon Studios has filmed 24 Amazon Original series and films in Canada, including The Man in the High Castle and Upload in Vancouver, The Boys and The Expanse in Toronto, Tales from the Loop in Winnipeg, as well as parts of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and The Voyeurs in Montreal.

All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and worldwide in the Prime Video catalog including award-winning and critically acclaimed Amazon Originals like The Tomorrow War, The Underground Railroad, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and Emmy and Golden Globe award winners Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, all on Prime Video, which is available at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members.

