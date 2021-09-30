Ondrej Kase, Toronto Maple Leafs
Photo: Canadian Press

In this preseason edition of the MLHS Podcast, Ian Tulloch and Anthony Petrielli provide their thoughts on newcomers Ondrej Kase, Nick Ritchie, Josh Ho-Sang, Michael Bunting, and other impressions on the Maple Leafs’ exhibition season so far.

Episode Overview

  • Evaluating preseason games for bubble players vs. veterans (0:50)
  • Ondrej Kase’s skill set, fit in the Leafs‘ lineup, and health concerns (6:20)
  • The weird feeling of seeing Zach Hyman in an Oilers jersey (13:20)
  • Who has impressed the most/least in preseason so far? Thoughts on Timothy Liljegren, the defense pairs, Michael Bunting, Josh Ho-Sang, and Nikita Gusev (16:40)
  • Who is the Leafs‘ fifth-best forward? (38:35)
  • Early impressions of David Kampf’s game, whether he is a 3C or 4C, and the team’s bottom-six center positions (42:50)
  • Wayne Simmonds’ unclear role, team toughness, and Nick Ritchie’s strengths/weaknesses/role on this Leafs team (48:00)
  • The disturbing racist incident in the Ukrainian Hockey League (51:20)

