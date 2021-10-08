Wayne Simmonds, Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
Photo: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of the final game of preseason, Ian, Anthony, and Alec break down their thoughts on the Amazon Prime docuseries, put Sheldon Keefe under the microscope, discuss optimizing the top six, ponder how to structure the bottom six, and much more.

Episode Overview

  • Mitch Marner’s 22:31 TOI figure in the last preseason game (1:20)
  • The All-or-Nothing docuseries takeaways: the Keefe/Dubas dynamic, Thornton’s leadership, Morgan Rielly, the Foligno trade/injury, & more (4:00)
  • The Leafs‘ depth vs past years, Pierre Engvall’s role, and Ilya Mikheyev’s fit (30:00)
  • Who is the best wing option for the Tavares-Nylander line? (41:30)
  • Peripheral players who impressed the most/least in preseason (50:20)
  • Where do Alex Kerfoot and Wayne Simmonds fit into the lineup? (57:00)

