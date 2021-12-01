Ritchie, Matthews, Nylander, Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
Photo: Matt Slocum/AP

In Episode 34 of the MLHS Podcast, Ian Tulloch and Anthony Petrielli discuss an incredible month of hockey by the Maple Leafs, the team’s improvements on the penalty kill this season, early ideas on trade deadline targets, Rasmus Sandin’s usage, and much more.

Episode Overview

  • Overall feelings/reflections on the Leafs‘ fantastic month of November (0:55)
  • The improvements on the penalty kill so far this season — David Kampf’s impact, Alex Kerfoot’s contribution, Ilya Mikheyev’s eventual return (3:55)
  • What’s up with Justin Holl this season, the Muzzin-Holl pairing, and the idea of experimenting with another partner for Muzzin (9:30)
  • Rasmus Sandin’s offensive impacts, current usage, and development path (15:25)
  • Alex Kerfoot’s career-high pace offensively and his best role/fit in the lineup (27:30)
  • Ondrej Kase’s ability to drive a line, his tragic injury flaw, and what is the best third line if Kase isn’t on it? (30:25)
  • Early trade-deadline target possibilities for the Leafs & fantasizing about a JT Miller – Auston Matthews pairing (36:50)
  • Was the Canadian Division really as weak as many thought it was? (41:50)
  • Michael Bunting’s fit on the Matthews line and whether the Leafs need to upgrade at that lineup spot before the trade deadline (51:30)

