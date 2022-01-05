In Episode 36 of the MLHS Podcast, Ian Tulloch and Anthony Petrielli cover Morgan Rielly’s highly-impressive season to date, the excellence of the Rielly-Brodie pairing, early thoughts on trade deadline targets at forward and defense, and whether Pierre Engvall, Nick Ritchie, or Kyle Clifford is currently the final forward in the top 12 when healthy.
Episode Overview
- Justin Holl bumping his slump with a goal vs. Ottawa (2:15)
- The superb play of the Morgan Rielly – TJ Brodie pairing + is it the best season of Rielly’s career so far? (5:00)
- The struggles in Edmonton of late, if we might have just missed a Leafs vs. Oilers matchup in Toronto with Mike Babcock behind the Oilers’ bench, and the job Darryl Sutter has done in Calgary (18:30)
- The idea of selling high on Kerfoot, adding an impact top-six winger, Bunting’s contributions this season, and Mikheyev finishing on a breakaway (28:45)
- Who are the top 12 forwards on a healthy Leafs team right now — is it Engvall, Ritchie, or Clifford making the cut? — plus the frustrations with Ritchie and Engvall (32:50)
- Sheldon Keefe’s regular-season coaching versus his playoff coaching to date (44:35)
- Should Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren receive more responsibility as the season wears on — especially in light of Jake Muzzin’s struggles —or are they in their sweet spots? (48:40)
- Deadline priorities, whether it’s wise to trade away a Mrazek or Dermott or Holl, and spitballing on possible targets: Hertl, Giroux (54:30)
- Possible top-four defensemen available, if Jakob Chychrun is of interest, and whether a top-six forward or a defenseman is the #1 deadline priority (1:02:45)