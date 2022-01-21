In Episode 38 of the MLHS Podcast, Ian Tulloch and Anthony Petrielli break down Sheldon Keefe’s candid comments about the loss to the Rangers, trade options on defense (Damon Severson, Connor Murphy, John Klingberg, & more), Jack Campbell’s recent dip in play and workload going forward, the fourth line’s ineffectiveness, and much more.
Episode Overview
- Jack Campbell’s recent slip in performance, and how good are the Leafs if Campbell isn’t Vezina-calibre the rest of the way? (1:00)
- Jake Muzzin’s struggles, the viability of giving Rasmus Sandin – Timothy Liljegren a longer run with more responsibility (despite a bad game in NYC), and the growing body of evidence the Leafs need to acquire a defenseman (9:00)
- The Leafs fourth line’s struggles of late, load managing Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds, Sheldon Keefe calling the team’s effort in New York “soft,” and the team’s struggles to get back momentum when the game shifts in hostile environments (21:45)
- Travis Dermott’s failure to take the next step developmentally and how the Leafs‘ D might shake out over time (35:15)
- Possible trade target on defense: Damon Severson, John Klingberg, Artem Zub, Connor Murphy, Scott Mayfield (39:50)
- The team/fourth line’s lack of response after the Trouba hit on Rielly (57:10)
- How many of the remaining 45 games should Petr Mrazek play? (58:20)
- The importance of Tavares line producing in the playoffs (1:09:50)