In Episode 40 of the MLHS Podcast, Anthony Petrielli and Kevin Papetti break down the Maple Leafs’ needs and options by position ahead of the March 21 NHL trade deadline.
Episode Overview
- The prices paid in the trade market so far for Josh Manson, Ben Chiarot, and Calle Jarnkrok (2:15)
- The stakes for the Leafs at this trade deadline and management’s approach to it with so few draft picks in 2021 & 2022 (7:30)
- The options in net — Anthony Stolarz, Anton Forsberg, Marc-Andre Fleury, Alexandar Georgiev — and whether the Leafs should even bother making a move at the goaltending position (16:00)
- The options and potential prices on defense — Mark Giordano, Hampus Lindholm, Jakob Chychrun, Dylan DeMelo, Damon Severson, Carson Soucy — and whether addressing the second & fourth lines up front is more of a priority (30:00)
- Diving deeper on the need at forward, John Tavares’ instantly improved play & stylistic fit on the top line, and the idea of pursuing Conor Garland (50:00)
- Other options at forward: Brandon Hagel, Pavel Zacha, Andrew Copp, Rickard Rakell, Max Comtois, Artturi Lehkonen, Rudolfs Balcers, Tyler Motte, Alexandre Texier, Jack Roslovic, Mason Appleton (1:05:00)
- Whether Nick Robertson should be up with the big club right now (1:14:00)
- Whether Kyle Dubas’ job is riding on a good deadline and playoff (1:19:00)