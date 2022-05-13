Advertisement

Sheldon Keefe addressed the media after his team’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal series.

On the team’s performance and the tough overtime result:

I thought the guys played hard. There is not a lot between the two teams, which is what you get in overtime. I loved how we played in overtime. We attacked. We had chances. We had plenty of opportunities to finish it. We really gave them nothing until they had the look, and they made good on their one look. That is the difference.

On the back-to-back high-sticking calls, and whether both were actually penalties:

In that moment, it is tough to take, but I have the benefit of a slow-motion replay. The officials don’t. They are in a tough position. Certainly, it is a tough one to take. It is the way the game goes.

On what the team can take away from a hard-fought loss:

Just continued belief. I loved the fight in our team again here today. We get down 2-0, we keep coming, and we put ourselves in a position to win the game. I thought we were playing a good third period. Up until the 5-on-3, we didn’t give them one shot from the slot. We were protecting our net well and defending well. We were in a good position. I loved how we were playing. The 5-on-3 turns things, and it took us a bit to get our game going from there. I loved how we came out and attacked in overtime. We had plenty of opportunities to finish the game and finish the series. It didn’t go our way. Lots of belief in our group. We are excited to play Game 7 at home ice in front of our fans.

On where the team can draw confidence from heading into Game 7:

We draw confidence from how we have played through the series.

On the advantage of playing on home ice for Game 7:

I think without a doubt it is going to give us a boost. It gave us a boost in Game 5 when we needed to come back. It is great. I am sure Tampa facing elimination tonight enjoyed being in front of their fans. It is obviously Game 7, and it is anyone’s game and anyone’s series. There hasn’t been much between the two teams, really, when you look at how the series has gone. In that sense, it is fitting it is Game 7. Our guys will be ready.

On the message to the group ahead of Game 7:

We just have to go out and win a hockey game.

