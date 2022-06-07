Advertisement
In Episode 42 of the MLHS Podcast, Anthony Petrielli is joined by Alec Brownscombe and Gus Katsaros to provide their sober reflections on another first-round playoff failure and discuss the offseason question marks entering another long summer for the Maple Leafs.
Episode Overview
- Reflections on the first-round loss to Tampa after a few weeks of digestion (0:30)
- The flaws that were exposed on the team, the idea of “running it back” for next year, and Sheldon Keefe’s coaching job in the series (14:00)
- Should the Leafs play faster and generate more rush offense than they do given their personnel? (28:15)
- Kyle Dubas’ work as GM this past season and the offseason question marks ahead (36:00)
- The major uncertainty in net this offseason and the decisions ahead on defense and at forward (51:30)
- An ode to Jason Spezza after his retirement announcement (1:06:30)