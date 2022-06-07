Kyle Dubas, Maple Leafs
Kyle Dubas, Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager
In Episode 42 of the MLHS Podcast, Anthony Petrielli is joined by Alec Brownscombe and Gus Katsaros to provide their sober reflections on another first-round playoff failure and discuss the offseason question marks entering another long summer for the Maple Leafs.

Episode Overview

  • Reflections on the first-round loss to Tampa after a few weeks of digestion (0:30)
  • The flaws that were exposed on the team, the idea of “running it back” for next year, and Sheldon Keefe’s coaching job in the series (14:00)
  • Should the Leafs play faster and generate more rush offense than they do given their personnel? (28:15)
  • Kyle Dubas’ work as GM this past season and the offseason question marks ahead (36:00)
  • The major uncertainty in net this offseason and the decisions ahead on defense and at forward (51:30)
  • An ode to Jason Spezza after his retirement announcement (1:06:30)

