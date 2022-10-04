Advertisement
In Episode 43 of the MLHS Podcast, Anthony Petrielli is joined by @GoddTill and @dannyd1976 to discuss the new season on the horizon, the mood of the fan base entering a new regular season following yet another early playoff exit, and Kyle Dubas’ make-or-break year in 2022-23.
Episode Overview
- Habs 2022 no. 1 overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky looking awfully bust-y and the fond memories of the Leafs landing Auston Matthews via the draft lottery (2:15)
- The mood of the fan base entering another regular season following a sixth-straight first-round playoff exit and the challenge of getting up for the 82-game schedule (7:30)
- Kyle Dubas’ expiring contract, his tenure so far, and staking his job on this core — as well as a Murray/Samsonov tandem — for one more kick at the playoff can (10:40)
- What is going to take this Leafs team over the hump: more from Matthews and the core, or more from the depth of the roster? (40:00)
- The decision to let Jack Campbell walk and bet on a Murray+Samsonov tandem (44:55)
- Mailbag: Assuming the Leafs have to move someone for cap reasons, who would you move out of Alex Kerfoot, Pierre Engvall, and Justin Holl? (50:50)
- Mailbag: How big of a concern is the age of the Leafs’ defense group when hoping to contend for the next one to three years? (53:40)
- Mailbag: What are your feelings on how the Leafs managed their cap? Should they leave a buffer and accrue space or use every dollar to maximize their roster to start the season? (59:20)
- Mailbag: If you have to switch one left-handed D to the right or vice versa, which would you choose? (1:01:40)