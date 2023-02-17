Adam Henrique, Anaheim ducks trade deadline
Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In the long-overdue return of the MLHS podcast, Anthony Pietrielli, Alec Brownscombe, and Alex Drain discuss the team’s first 55 games and look ahead to the available deadline targets, including their thoughts on Timo Meier, Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Ryan O’Reilly, Jakob Chychrun, Vladislav Gavrikov, Ivan Barbashev, Mattias Ekholm, and more.

Episode Overview

  • Takeaways from the first 55 games of the regular season (2:00)
  • The needs in the bottom six and the idea of adding a pure winger vs. a center (30:00)
  • The merits of adding Ryan O’Reilly, Jonathan Toews, or Patrick Kane (34:00)
  • Are Adam Henrique or Ivan Barbashev good fits for the Leafs‘ needs up front? (41:00)
  • Is there a need for an addition on defense? Who is worth splurging on in the defense market (Jakob Chychrun)? (51:45)
  • Is Vladislav Gavrikov enough of a needle-mover to fork up notable assets for? How about Mattias Ekholm? (57:00)
  • Wrapping up on the forward vs. defense deadline debate (1:02:00)
MLHS Staff
