Advertisement

The Maple Leafs prospects bounced back with a 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars in the second game of the 2023 prospects tournament in Traverse City, Michigan.

Post-Game Reaction: Cowan, Hildeby

Game 2 Lineup

Forwards
Knies – Minten – Ellis
Hirvonen – Cowan – Tverberg
Lisowsky – Mastrosimone – Ovchinnikov
Weiss – Greenway – Frasca

Defensemen
Kokkonen-Miller
Chadwick-Niemelä
Sova-Dillingham

Goaltenders
Hildeby
Peksa

Game 2 Clips

2023 Maple Leafs Prospect Tournament Schedule

DATETIMEOPPONENTResult
Thursday, Sept. 143:30 p.m.Columbus7-3 Loss
Friday, Sept. 156:30 p.mDallas5-1 Win
Sunday, Sept. 172:00 p.mDetroit

2023 Maple Leafs Prospect Tournament Roster

Previous articleJohn Gruden after a 7-3 loss to CBJ in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs prospects tournament: “Fraser Minten was outstanding”
MLHS Staff
Founded in 2008, Maple Leafs Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR