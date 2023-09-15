Advertisement
The Maple Leafs prospects bounced back with a 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars in the second game of the 2023 prospects tournament in Traverse City, Michigan.
Post-Game Reaction: Cowan, Hildeby
Game 2 Lineup
Forwards
Knies – Minten – Ellis
Hirvonen – Cowan – Tverberg
Lisowsky – Mastrosimone – Ovchinnikov
Weiss – Greenway – Frasca
Defensemen
Kokkonen-Miller
Chadwick-Niemelä
Sova-Dillingham
Goaltenders
Hildeby
Peksa
Game 2 Clips
2023 Maple Leafs Prospect Tournament Schedule
|DATE
|TIME
|OPPONENT
|Result
|Thursday, Sept. 14
|3:30 p.m.
|Columbus
|7-3 Loss
|Friday, Sept. 15
|6:30 p.m
|Dallas
|5-1 Win
|Sunday, Sept. 17
|2:00 p.m
|Detroit