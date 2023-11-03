Advertisement

Sheldon Keefe addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 shootout loss to the Boston Bruins which dropped the team’s record to 5-3-2.

On the team’s performance:

I thought the guys worked hard. I really liked how we came back in the game. We had chances to really bury them in that second period — some point-blank opportunities, and we failed to convert on those. You want to get two points anytime you come into a building, but it is a tough game here tonight. To come away with one and a chance to get a second in shootout… We’ll take it.

On the explanation for the lack of call on Brad Marchand’s trip that injured Timothy Liljegren:

I got nothing. They didn’t see the stick go between his legs for the can opener to make him go feet-first into the boards in the most dangerous area of the ice. He didn’t see it.

On Timothy Liljegren’s status:

It looks like he’ll miss significant time. We are not going to know for sure until we get him home and get a picture, but it is not short-term at this point with the way it looks.

On Ilya Samsonov’s performance:

I thought he was great. It is a shame he has to face a shootout there to end it. But I thought he was real strong tonight and should feel real good about his game.

On demoting Tyler Bertuzzi to the fourth line:

He just needs to simplify his game. Today, we had a very simple plan. He failed to execute that, so other guys had to take his place.

On the performance of the Matthews-Marner line:

They had their best game tonight against a real tough opponent. I know [Boston] is missing people and all of that, but there are still a lot of tough matchups out there for them tonight. I don’t know if Lindholm left the ice tonight. Certainly, he played a ton against those guys. They did a great job. It was a really encouraging sign. Two huge goals at a key moment. They bring us back. That is really good. I would expect that they don’t look back from here.

On the penalty kill stepping up in the third and in OT: