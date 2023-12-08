Advertisement

Sheldon Keefe addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators which improved the team’s record to 13-6-4.

On the team’s performance:

The guys battled hard. I thought we got better as the game went along. We stayed composed even when things got a little hairy on their way back. I just liked our composure, the fact that we got better and that we found a way to win on the road.

On Joseph Woll’s injury coming during one of his best performances in the NHL:

It is unfortunate, right? He has been playing so well. He has been building such good momentum in his season and his career. It is a setback here now. He is going to miss time for sure. We will determine the extent of it once we get home. He is a big reason why we got two points tonight. Credit to the guys once again. It is another thing you could get a little rattled and shaken by. The guys just kept playing and found a way. Jonesy came in and did a really good job under tough circumstances.

On the confidence level in Martin Jones if he needs to play more games:

The confidence and faith are high. He is a veteran goalie. A situation like tonight wouldn’t rattle him. You know he is ready. He has been a tremendous teammate when he has been here. He has been tremendous when he has been down with the Marlies. He has handled this whole situation incredibly well. That is why you sign veteran depth. We were fortunate when he got through waivers and remained part of our organization. It is for situations for this. It starts with Samsonov being somewhat unavailable today with the illness he has been battling through. You need Jones for today, and he comes in, does a good job, and makes sure we get our win. It gives me confidence. Whether it is the injuries we are facing on defense or what we went through tonight, our guys have found ways to rise above things.

On the play of the defense with William Lagesson missing tonight’s game due to illness on top of the other injuries on the blue line: