In this week’s MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss their level of concern about the Maple Leafs’ four-game losing slide, the players and coach’s comments after the recent losses to Colorado and Edmonton, Brad Treliving’s comment about restraint around the trade deadline, and much more.
Episode Overview
- The current concern level after the Leafs‘ four-game losing skid (0:55)
- The curious coach and player comments in the media after recent losses (3:30)
- Is the Sheldon Keefe firing watch at all a realistic conversation yet? (19:00)
- Brad Treliving’s comments about exhibiting caution at the trade deadline (24:50)
- The team’s line shakeup vs. Detroit and the odd line composition from Keefe (31:50)
- Pontus Holmberg’s big week, how Holmberg could help the lineup configuration, and Matthew Knies’ performance level/spot in the lineup (35:35)