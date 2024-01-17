Advertisement

In this week’s MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss their level of concern about the Maple Leafs’ four-game losing slide, the players and coach’s comments after the recent losses to Colorado and Edmonton, Brad Treliving’s comment about restraint around the trade deadline, and much more.

Episode Overview

  • The current concern level after the Leafs‘ four-game losing skid (0:55)
  • The curious coach and player comments in the media after recent losses (3:30)
  • Is the Sheldon Keefe firing watch at all a realistic conversation yet? (19:00)
  • Brad Treliving’s comments about exhibiting caution at the trade deadline (24:50)
  • The team’s line shakeup vs. Detroit and the odd line composition from Keefe (31:50)
  • Pontus Holmberg’s big week, how Holmberg could help the lineup configuration, and Matthew Knies’ performance level/spot in the lineup (35:35)
Founded in 2008, Maple Leafs Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

