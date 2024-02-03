Advertisement

The main NHL All-Star event features Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, and Mitch Marner competing on a squad together in a four-team 3-on-3 tournament with $1 million on the line (3 p.m. EST, SN/CBC/ESPN/ESPN+).

“We got a couple of guys late that are sleepers. We love our team. We were talking to Tre afterward. We were like, ‘Building a team is not that hard. We’re good.'” – Assistant captain Morgan Rielly

“We are going to have a team meeting, really dial it in, and make sure we’re ready to go.” – Captain Auston Matthews

2024 NHL All-Star 3-on-3 Tournament Schedule & Results

Team Matthews will face off against Team Hughes in the second game of the afternoon at 4 p.m. ET with a chance to take on the winner of Team McDavid vs. Team MacKinnon in the final.

Matchup Puck drop (EST) Odds Favourite Result Team MacKinnon vs. Team McDavid 3 p.m. Team MacKinnon (-120) Team McDavid wins 4-3 (SO) Team Matthews vs. Team Hughes 4 p.m. Team Matthews (-125) Team McDavid vs. TBD

2024 NHL All-Star Teams for the 3-on-3 Tournament

Team Matthews features the four Maple Leafs plus two former US National Team Development Program teammates of Matthews’, Clayton Keller and Jake Oettinger. In addition to selecting teammates Nylander and Marner, captain Matthews and assistant captain Rielly picked Mathew Barzal, Filip Forsberg, Alex DeBrincat, and Igor Shesterkin. Vincent Trocheck was assigned to the team as part of a draw to determine the final four picks.

Position Team Matthews Team McDavid Team MacKinnon Team Hughes Captain Auston Matthews Connor McDavid Nathan MacKinnon Quinn/Jack Hughes Celebrity Captain Justin Bieber Will Arnett Tate McRae Michael Bublé Assistant Morgan Rielly Leon Draisaitl Cale Makar Elias Pettersson Forward Auston Matthews Connor McDavid Nathan MacKinnon Elias Pettersson Forward William Nylander Leon Draisaitl Travis Konecny JT Miller Forward Mitch Marner Tomas Hertl Sidney Crosby Nikita Kucherov Forward Vincent Trocheck David Pastrnak Elias Lindholm Brock Boeser Forward Clayton Keller Boone Jenner Kirill Kaprizov Kyle Connor Forward Mathew Barzal Robert Thomas Sebastian Aho Brady Tkachuk Forward Filip Forsberg Sam Reinhart Tom Wilson Jesper Bratt Forward Alex Debrincat Nick Suzuki Oliver Bjorkstrand Frank Vatrano Defenseman Morgan Rielly Rasmus Dahlin Cale Makar Quinn Hughes Goaltender #1 Jake Oettinger Sergei Bobrovsky Alexandar Georgiev Cam Talbot Goaltender #2 Igor Shesterkin Connor Hellebuyck Jeremy Swayman Thatcher Demko

2024 NHL All-Star 3-on-3 Tournament Odds

Team Matthews opens the tournament as the favourite at +250, according to SportsLine.

Team Odds Team Matthews +250 Team Hughes +265 Team MacKinnon +280 Team McDavid +285

2024 NHL All-Star Teams — Regular Season Point Production

Helped greatly by Nikita Kucherov’s league-leading 85 points, Team Hughes leads the way in total 2023-24 regular season production (486 points/1.16 points per game).

Team Total GP Total Points Points Per Game Team Matthews 433 448 1.03 Team McDavid 415 442 1.07 Team MacKinnon 421 426 1.01 Team Hughes 420 486 1.16