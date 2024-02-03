Advertisement

The main NHL All-Star event features Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, and Mitch Marner competing on a squad together in a four-team 3-on-3 tournament with $1 million on the line (3 p.m. EST, SN/CBC/ESPN/ESPN+).

“We got a couple of guys late that are sleepers. We love our team. We were talking to Tre afterward. We were like, ‘Building a team is not that hard. We’re good.'”

– Assistant captain Morgan Rielly

“We are going to have a team meeting, really dial it in, and make sure we’re ready to go.”

– Captain Auston Matthews

2024 NHL All-Star 3-on-3 Tournament Schedule & Results

Team Matthews will face off against Team Hughes in the second game of the afternoon at 4 p.m. ET with a chance to take on the winner of Team McDavid vs. Team MacKinnon in the final.

MatchupPuck drop (EST)Odds FavouriteResult
Team MacKinnon vs. Team McDavid3 p.m.Team MacKinnon (-120)Team McDavid wins 4-3 (SO)
Team Matthews vs. Team Hughes4 p.m.Team Matthews (-125)
Team McDavid vs. TBD

2024 NHL All-Star Teams for the 3-on-3 Tournament

Team Matthews features the four Maple Leafs plus two former US National Team Development Program teammates of Matthews’, Clayton Keller and Jake Oettinger. In addition to selecting teammates Nylander and Marner, captain Matthews and assistant captain Rielly picked Mathew Barzal, Filip Forsberg, Alex DeBrincat, and Igor Shesterkin. Vincent Trocheck was assigned to the team as part of a draw to determine the final four picks.

PositionTeam Matthews Team McDavid Team MacKinnonTeam Hughes
CaptainAuston MatthewsConnor McDavidNathan MacKinnonQuinn/Jack Hughes
Celebrity CaptainJustin BieberWill ArnettTate McRaeMichael Bublé
AssistantMorgan RiellyLeon DraisaitlCale MakarElias Pettersson
ForwardAuston MatthewsConnor McDavidNathan MacKinnonElias Pettersson
ForwardWilliam NylanderLeon DraisaitlTravis KonecnyJT Miller
ForwardMitch MarnerTomas HertlSidney CrosbyNikita Kucherov
ForwardVincent TrocheckDavid PastrnakElias LindholmBrock Boeser
ForwardClayton KellerBoone JennerKirill KaprizovKyle Connor
ForwardMathew BarzalRobert ThomasSebastian AhoBrady Tkachuk
ForwardFilip ForsbergSam ReinhartTom WilsonJesper Bratt
ForwardAlex DebrincatNick SuzukiOliver BjorkstrandFrank Vatrano
Defenseman Morgan RiellyRasmus DahlinCale MakarQuinn Hughes
Goaltender #1Jake Oettinger Sergei Bobrovsky Alexandar Georgiev Cam Talbot
Goaltender #2Igor Shesterkin Connor Hellebuyck Jeremy Swayman Thatcher Demko

2024 NHL All-Star 3-on-3 Tournament Odds

Team Matthews opens the tournament as the favourite at +250, according to SportsLine.

TeamOdds
Team Matthews+250
Team Hughes+265
Team MacKinnon+280
Team McDavid+285

2024 NHL All-Star Teams — Regular Season Point Production

Helped greatly by Nikita Kucherov’s league-leading 85 points, Team Hughes leads the way in total 2023-24 regular season production (486 points/1.16 points per game).

TeamTotal GPTotal PointsPoints Per Game
Team Matthews433448 1.03
Team McDavid 4154421.07
Team MacKinnon 4214261.01
Team Hughes4204861.16
Team MatthewsGP - PtsTeam McDavidGP - PtsTeam MacKinnonGP - PtsTeam HughesGP - Pts
Matthews46 - 58McDavid43 - 67MacKinnon49 - 84Pettersson49 - 64
Nylander47 - 61Draisaitl45 - 57Konecny50 - 42Miller49 - 67
Marner47 - 53Hertl48 - 34Crosby46 - 50Kucherov49 - 85
Trocheck49 - 46Pastrnak49 - 72Lindholm49 - 32Boeser49 - 52
Keller48 - 45Jenner35 - 18Kaprizov42 - 45Connor31 - 29
Barzal48 - 51Thomas49 - 52Aho45 - 54Tkachuk47 - 41
Forsberg51 - 51Reinhart49 - 62Wilson46 - 21Bratt47 - 50
Debrincat50 - 43Suzuki49 - 42Bjorkstrand50 - 40Vatrano50 - 36
Rielly47 - 40Dahlin48 - 38Makar44 - 58Hughes49 - 62
Total433 - 448 415 - 442 421 - 426 420 - 486

MLHS Staff
