The main NHL All-Star event features Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, and Mitch Marner competing on a squad together in a four-team 3-on-3 tournament with $1 million on the line (3 p.m. EST, SN/CBC/ESPN/ESPN+).
“We got a couple of guys late that are sleepers. We love our team. We were talking to Tre afterward. We were like, ‘Building a team is not that hard. We’re good.'”
– Assistant captain Morgan Rielly
“We are going to have a team meeting, really dial it in, and make sure we’re ready to go.”
– Captain Auston Matthews
2024 NHL All-Star 3-on-3 Tournament Schedule & Results
Team Matthews will face off against Team Hughes in the second game of the afternoon at 4 p.m. ET with a chance to take on the winner of Team McDavid vs. Team MacKinnon in the final.
|Matchup
|Puck drop (EST)
|Odds Favourite
|Result
|Team MacKinnon vs. Team McDavid
|3 p.m.
|Team MacKinnon (-120)
|Team McDavid wins 4-3 (SO)
|Team Matthews vs. Team Hughes
|4 p.m.
|Team Matthews (-125)
|Team McDavid vs. TBD
2024 NHL All-Star Teams for the 3-on-3 Tournament
Team Matthews features the four Maple Leafs plus two former US National Team Development Program teammates of Matthews’, Clayton Keller and Jake Oettinger. In addition to selecting teammates Nylander and Marner, captain Matthews and assistant captain Rielly picked Mathew Barzal, Filip Forsberg, Alex DeBrincat, and Igor Shesterkin. Vincent Trocheck was assigned to the team as part of a draw to determine the final four picks.
|Position
|Team Matthews
|Team McDavid
|Team MacKinnon
|Team Hughes
|Captain
|Auston Matthews
|Connor McDavid
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Quinn/Jack Hughes
|Celebrity Captain
|Justin Bieber
|Will Arnett
|Tate McRae
|Michael Bublé
|Assistant
|Morgan Rielly
|Leon Draisaitl
|Cale Makar
|Elias Pettersson
|Forward
|Auston Matthews
|Connor McDavid
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Elias Pettersson
|Forward
|William Nylander
|Leon Draisaitl
|Travis Konecny
|JT Miller
|Forward
|Mitch Marner
|Tomas Hertl
|Sidney Crosby
|Nikita Kucherov
|Forward
|Vincent Trocheck
|David Pastrnak
|Elias Lindholm
|Brock Boeser
|Forward
|Clayton Keller
|Boone Jenner
|Kirill Kaprizov
|Kyle Connor
|Forward
|Mathew Barzal
|Robert Thomas
|Sebastian Aho
|Brady Tkachuk
|Forward
|Filip Forsberg
|Sam Reinhart
|Tom Wilson
|Jesper Bratt
|Forward
|Alex Debrincat
|Nick Suzuki
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|Frank Vatrano
|Defenseman
|Morgan Rielly
|Rasmus Dahlin
|Cale Makar
|Quinn Hughes
|Goaltender #1
|Jake Oettinger
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Cam Talbot
|Goaltender #2
|Igor Shesterkin
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Jeremy Swayman
|Thatcher Demko
2024 NHL All-Star 3-on-3 Tournament Odds
Team Matthews opens the tournament as the favourite at +250, according to SportsLine.
|Team
|Odds
|Team Matthews
|+250
|Team Hughes
|+265
|Team MacKinnon
|+280
|Team McDavid
|+285
2024 NHL All-Star Teams — Regular Season Point Production
Helped greatly by Nikita Kucherov’s league-leading 85 points, Team Hughes leads the way in total 2023-24 regular season production (486 points/1.16 points per game).
|Team
|Total GP
|Total Points
|Points Per Game
|Team Matthews
|433
|448
|1.03
|Team McDavid
|415
|442
|1.07
|Team MacKinnon
|421
|426
|1.01
|Team Hughes
|420
|486
|1.16
|Team Matthews
|GP - Pts
|Team McDavid
|GP - Pts
|Team MacKinnon
|GP - Pts
|Team Hughes
|GP - Pts
|Matthews
|46 - 58
|McDavid
|43 - 67
|MacKinnon
|49 - 84
|Pettersson
|49 - 64
|Nylander
|47 - 61
|Draisaitl
|45 - 57
|Konecny
|50 - 42
|Miller
|49 - 67
|Marner
|47 - 53
|Hertl
|48 - 34
|Crosby
|46 - 50
|Kucherov
|49 - 85
|Trocheck
|49 - 46
|Pastrnak
|49 - 72
|Lindholm
|49 - 32
|Boeser
|49 - 52
|Keller
|48 - 45
|Jenner
|35 - 18
|Kaprizov
|42 - 45
|Connor
|31 - 29
|Barzal
|48 - 51
|Thomas
|49 - 52
|Aho
|45 - 54
|Tkachuk
|47 - 41
|Forsberg
|51 - 51
|Reinhart
|49 - 62
|Wilson
|46 - 21
|Bratt
|47 - 50
|Debrincat
|50 - 43
|Suzuki
|49 - 42
|Bjorkstrand
|50 - 40
|Vatrano
|50 - 36
|Rielly
|47 - 40
|Dahlin
|48 - 38
|Makar
|44 - 58
|Hughes
|49 - 62
|Total
|433 - 448
|415 - 442
|421 - 426
|420 - 486