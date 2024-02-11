On how he’ll react to the loss:

We’ll take a day off tomorrow and get ready for the next one.

On where the game got away from the team:

I thought we gave up too much in transition. That is what they do very well — probably better than anybody in the NHL. We fed into that.

We were two minutes away from a pretty clean first period on the road. There was just a completely egregious play at the end of the first period that led to their first goal. That was our best people.

In the last two minutes of the first period, I thought our best people let us down there. It changes the momentum of the game. Ultimately, it ends up being a one-goal difference.

I would like that moment back, but there were others inside of it. At the same time, we missed a ton of chances that we could’ve probably scored more than we did tonight. We didn’t. We lose the game.