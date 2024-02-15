Advertisement
In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the fallout from the Morgan Rielly suspension, the team’s secondary forward group, and the potential of a “second wave” of young forward talent in the next few seasons.
Episode Overview
- Reactions to the five-game suspension for Morgan Rielly, the DoPS double standards, and the absence of public statements from Brendan Shanahan and Brad Treliving (0:45)
- The implications of Morgan Rielly’s five-game absence, and the team’s balanced lines and performance vs. St. Louis without Rielly, John Tavares, and Mitch Marner (20:50)
- Are we seeing evidence the Maple Leafs‘ offense is deeper than it appeared if better optimized by the coaching staff? (31:45)
- Max Domi, TJ Brodie, and Bobby McMann’s strong performances vs. the Blues (34:00)
- Nick Robertson’s burgeoning impact and signs of growth in the past few weeks (39:50)
- Matthew Knies’ improved play of late and the crop of young forwards developing on the team/in the organization as a “secondary support group” (42:05)