In the post-trade deadline edition of the MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss Brad Treliving’s first deadline as GM of the Maple Leafs, which included three depth adds but no major acquisitions.
Episode Overview
- First impressions on the totality of Brad Treliving’s 2024 trade deadline work and the generally negative reaction online to it from the fan base (1:10)
- The team’s two losses to the Boston Bruins in the past week (3:30)
- The Ilya Lyubushkin acquisition, missing out on Chris Tanev at RD, and Lyubushkin’s play as a Leaf so far (10:45)
- The acquisition of Joel Edmundson, his potential fit/role in Toronto, and whether it made sense to spend the assets to upgrade on Simon Benoit (17:00)
- The addition of Connor Dewar to the depth group at forward and the importance of bringing in penalty-killing help (36:10)
- A run-through of the other reported options on defense and forward that did and didn’t move this deadline (Tanev, Walker, Dumba, Parayko, Trenin, Toffoli) (49:50)
- The onus on the team’s best players to take the next step in the playoffs, and the pessimism in the market/discourse about the Leafs as a deeply flawed team (46:00)
Maple Leafs 2024 Trade Deadline Acquisitions & Departures
|In
|Out
|Ilya Lyubushkin ($687.5k / UFA)
|2025 3rd round pick (TOR)
|Joel Edmundson ($875k / UFA)
|2024 6th round pick (TOR)
|Connor Dewar ($800k / RFA)
|2025 5th round pick (CHI)
|Cade Webber (rights)
|2024 3rd round pick (NYI)
|Kirill Slepets (rights)
|2026 4th round pick (TOR)
|Dmitry Ovchinnikov
|Willliam Lagesson (waivers)