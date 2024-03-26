Advertisement

The Maple Leafs look to get back to winning ways against a desperate New Jersey Devils team fighting for its playoff life, but they’ll need to do it without Joel Edmundson and possibly Morgan Rielly (game-time decision), who have joined Mitch Marner and Calle Jarnkrok on the injury list (7:30 p.m. EST, TSN4)

Game Day Quotes

Sheldon Keefe on the goals for tonight’s game against the Devils:

Let’s build on our last effort that we had [at home]. It is another team with high-octane offense and skill. They will make you pay in transition if you give them easy ice. There are a lot of reasons for us to be dialed in tonight and bring an effort similar to Edmonton.

Keefe on the challenge against the Devils under interim head coach Travis Green:

They are in a fight for the playoffs, but they have always been a great offensive team. They haven’t taken a step back in that area in terms of generating chances and the skill that they possess, but they play a much better team game defensively. That is a credit to how Greener has been able to keep it going.

Travis Green on his second opportunity running an NHL bench:

It is like anything in life. You get better the more you do things. I had a break. You get to look back at yourself and evaluate yourself in certain areas. That is important, not just in hockey but in all areas of life. I think I am a better coach today than I was. I wanted to coach. I love coaching. The Devils have a real bright future. Coaching with Lindy (Ruff) was going to be another way to learn and get better as well. This is not the way I envisioned being behind the bench as a head coach, but sometimes, things happen. It has been a process since day one behind the bench to install my thoughts on coaching and how teams should play. I like the way things are progressing.

Green on his memories of playing for the Leafs during his playing career:

Great ones. It is a great place to play with the passion in the city. Every player likes to come and play against the Leafs. I remember that well as a player. But I think every player enjoys playing for the Leafs as well. Special place.

Green on the challenges against the current Leafs team:

It is no secret they are one of the better teams in the league. They have skill. They are fast. They can make plays. We have been talking about our game a lot in the last 10-11 games and how we have to play to have success. We are going to have to be on top of our game. There is not one area you have to be good at. You have to be good in all areas to beat teams like this.

Keefe on Joseph Woll starting his second consecutive:

If the last game was any indication, he is building momentum and getting back into a groove. That was why getting him back in the net tonight was important. He has had some tough starts here, right? He has been on the tail end of back-to-backs. He has played some tough opponents. Getting him into this one tonight was important for a lot of reasons — not just the way he played last game, but also getting him the extra start. With Samsonov having the little bump in the road with an injury, it allows that opportunity and makes it fall into place or makes the decision somewhat easier in that sense. He is building momentum. He looked great the other night.

Bobby McMann on Woll’s 41-save performance in Carolina:

He faced a lot of shots and a lot of grade-As, too. Credit to him for stopping them for us. We gave up a few too many chances. That is just the regular for him, though. He is an elite competitor. He is always ready to go.

McMann on the keys to turning it around on the penalty kill:

Pressure. We are a little bit in between. When you aren’t having success, you start to second-guess it a little bit. You are a little bit in between and thinking about it rather than reacting. I think we can just react, play hockey, and pressure their guys.

Head-to-Head Stats: Maple Leafs vs. Devils

In the season-to-date statistics, the Leafs hold the advantage over the Devils in three out of five offensive categories and three out of five defensive categories.

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

#59 Tyler Bertuzzi – #34 Auston Matthews – #11 Max Domi

#74 Bobby McMann – #91 John Tavares – #88 William Nylander

#23 Matthew Knies – #29 Pontus Holmberg – #89 Nick Robertson

#24 Connor Dewar – #64 David Kampf – #18 Noah Gregor



Defensemen

#22 Jake McCabe – #37 Timothy Liljegren

#78 TJ Brodie – #46 Ilya Lyubushkin

#2 Simon Benoit – #25 Conor Timmins

Goaltenders

Starter: #60 Joseph Woll

#31 Martin Jones

Game-time Decision: Morgan Rielly

Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Mark Giordano

Injured/Out: Joel Edmundson, Ilya Samsonov, Mitch Marner, Calle Jarnkrok

New Jersey Devils Projected Lines

Forwards

#28 Timo Meier – #13 Nico Hischier – #63 Jesper Bratt

#86 Jack Hughes – #56 Erik Haula – #10 Alexander Holtz

#18 Ondrej Palat – #92 Tomas Nosek – #91 Dawson Mercer

#46 Maxwell Williams – #11 Chris Tierney – #42 Curtis Lazar

Defensemen

#88 Kevin Bahl – #6 John Marino

#43 Luke Hughes – #57 Nick Desimone

#2 Brendan Smith – #17 Simon Nemec

Goaltenders

Starter: #34 Jake Allen

#31 Kaapo Kahkonen

Injured: Dougie Hamilton, Nathan Bastian, Kurtis MacDermid