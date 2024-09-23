Advertisement

Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 6-5 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators in the first game of the 2024 preseason.

On the team’s performance:

In the first period, we came out and were slow. We didn’t move the puck quick enough. That is why we ended up with two shots on net in the first period. We didn’t want to shoot a lot of the time. We were too cute at times. We got better at times, but overall, it is training camp. We have to work on things and clean things up. We have to clean up our puck play and clean up our directness with how we want to play.

On Max Pacioretty’s preseason Leafs debut (2g,1a):

I thought he had a pretty solid game. I know he scored two goals, but he was strong out there. I thought he was physical and strong on pucks. He did a lot of good things. Overall, he was noticeable to me. He was strong on pucks and physical. There are obviously things he can clean up, like everybody. We have a lot of work to do.

On the ample penalty-killing time early in the game to test out some PK options:

We are trying to find some penalty killers, what we are going to use, and how we are going to use them. It is preseason. It is a work in progress. We are trying people out.

On his first time witnessing the team’s ability to score in a hurry in the third period:

I have seen a lot of things with what they can do right from the get-go with their abilities and their skill. In saying that, a lot of the time, we had the puck in the offensive zone and ended up trying to force things too much instead of being direct or giving it to the open guy or maybe having the D shoot it. The third period was our best period, obviously. We had 24 shots. We need more of that for the entire game for 60 minutes.

On the message to Nikita Grebenkin on the bench after his fight against Adam Gaudette:

I just said, “Great job.” He is a young kid. He has shown us a lot in camp with his strength, size, and ability. He is trying to impress.

On moving Easton Cowan up onto the Tavares-Pacioretty line later in the game:

I wanted to give him some opportunities with different players. It was in my head before the game. That is what I did.

